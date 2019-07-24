Christians must be aware of what their investments are funding

Hundreds gather, signs raised with conviction. A group huddles, holding hands, some on their knees, praying. Cars honk in response to the message. Some in agreement—some in angry rebuttal. Across the street, a woman talks into a camera, using the scene as a backdrop as she broadcasts the event for the morning news. Skillfully, she chooses her words as she slants her broadcast regarding the human chain across America—a human chain dedicated to enlightening the nation to the God-given right to life, the sanctity of the unborn.

Sally is one link in that chain.

There she stands, giving her time, her life, to save the unborn. But this is normal for her and many of the others she stands with. Sally has always been available to spread the message “life is sacred” and volunteers her precious moments to counsel pregnant women. She is dedicated to prayer and giving whenever and whatever is needed.

Then, Monday comes, and on her way out of her office, Sally picks up her paycheck. Her mind is anxiously focused on tonight’s Right to Life meeting. Does she know she just contributed part of her hard-earned pay to an organization that supports the abortion industry and all of its horrible practices?

Does she realize the voluntary contribution she makes to her 401(k) plan is being invested in companies that promote many of the evil practices she fights so hard against? Is it possible she doesn’t know her mutual fund is investing in companies that manufacture RU486, the morning-after abortion pill, and write big checks to Planned Parenthood? With all her dedication and all her conviction and her clearly rightful heart, the only conclusion is—she just doesn’t know.

This is a disturbing story happening every day across this nation. Many of us are, often unknowingly, compromising our principles with the investments we hold and unknowingly financing the very concerns we so strenuously oppose. Because of quick mergers and takeovers and the utilization of mutual funds, it has become very difficult to be conscious of what our investment portfolios are supporting.

The haze of misinformation or lack of information has hindered or totally hidden the possibility of making a person’s principles part of their investment criteria. But what if it was possible to invest without compromising our principles or rate of return? Why would anyone do otherwise?

Biblically responsible or faith-based investing is accepting the responsibility for the impact our financial decisions make in this world.

Responsible investors realize that their financial decisions affect the future—for themselves, their children and their children’s children. Investing money, irrespective of our values, will fund a future that may be void of those values.

Some may argue that over the years there have been discussions that biblically responsible investing can’t compete with the returns of unscreened investments. If this were true, then we would have a decision to make. Either compromise our investment returns or compromise our principles. Recent studies, however, save us from either compromise.

Once we conclude that we can invest without compromise, we are free to develop an investment plan that includes the best of both worlds. Investing for real world results, here and now, without negating the eternal significance of our investments decisions. It is purposely choosing to invest without compromise.

Today, it is possible to find peace between caring and profits. You can invest with biblical integrity.