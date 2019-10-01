Democrats' claim of Bible as Communist Manifesto proof they lost touch with biblical values

In the middle of the first century, Saul of Tarsus travelled through Ancient Greece to establish a Christian church in the city of Thessaloniki. As guests of the members of a local Jewish synagogue, Paul and his traveling companions worked as day laborers to pay for the food and shelter they were provided. "We were not idle when we were with you, nor did we eat anyone's food without paying for it. On the contrary, we worked night and day, laboring and toiling so that we would not be a burden to any of you."

Ironically, Paul's preaching in Thessaloniki was so powerful that many converts quit their jobs to await the second coming of Christ. But upon hearing this report, Paul penned a letter imploring these new Christians to get back to work. In 2 Thessalonians chapter 3, verse 10, Paul says, "if a man will not work, he shall not eat."

The Biblical teachings of the value of work, including the Apostle Paul's exhortation to the Thessalonian Christians to get back to work, seems to have been lost on Democrats in the United States who have concluded that the Bible instead supports a Communist Manifesto commanding reliance on the federal government.

The Reverend William Barber II recently declared at the Democratic National Committee Summer Meeting that, "if someone calls it socialism, then we must compel them to acknowledge that the Bible must then promote socialism because Jesus offered free healthcare to everyone and he never charged a leper a co-pay."

The political left in America has long sought to present Jesus as a Birkenstock-wearing socialist to advance their leftist political agenda, but that message has been rejected by millions of evangelical and faithful Roman Catholic voters time and time again.

Millions of Americans of faith who take the Bible as the authentic word of God continue to leave the Democratic Party in record numbers. Exit polling from the 2016 election shows that Democrats lost the evangelical vote by 65 points and regular mass-attending Catholics by 24 points.

It does not take a political scientist to understand why this phenomenon is taking place within the electorate. We know that Democrats have recognized that the enormous losses among voters of faith over the past few election cycles must be turned around if the party is to remain politically viable.

The charge has been lead by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Peter Buttigieg who has taken it upon himself to declare that faithful Christians are wrongly following the Republican Party, telling USA Today, "we need to not be afraid to invoke arguments that are convincing on why Christian faith is going to point you in a progressive direction."

But the concerted effort of national Democrats to position their party as the real party of faith is not working. American Christians understand the true teachings of the Bible as the word of God and not a political document to be amended to fit the modern secular values of Democrats.

The Bible clearly speaks of the importance and dignity of work and the need for faithful Christians to be responsible members of society who themselves care for the poor, the needy, the infirmed, the alien, and the stranger. Not big government bureaucrats in Washington, DC.

Tim Head is the Executive Director of Faith & Freedom Coalition.