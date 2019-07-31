Marianne Williamson’s warning about ‘this dark psychic force’ is very right and very wrong

In a viral clip from Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, candidate Marianne Williamson warned about “this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country.” She was closer to the truth than she realized. She was also completely off track.

According to the Daily Mail, “Marianne Williamson's 2020 presidential campaign has gained momentum as the self-help guru became the most-searched for candidate during Tuesday's debate in Detroit.”

Interestingly, “While she took up the second-shortest amount of speaking time at eight minutes and 52 seconds, per CNN, Williamson dominated a Drudge poll as over 47 percent of viewers declared her the winner of the debate.

“She drove discussion online, as much for her quirky mannerisms and new-age jargon as for her policy ideas.”

As for her new-age jargon, when she speaks of God and the Son of God and the Bible, she is not using those terms the way Christians would use them. For her, God is in all of us and we are all the Son of God. For her, the Bible is one of many spiritually enlightened books.

Either way, her talk of “this dark psychic force of collectivized hatred” is right on track, only not in the way she imagines.

More accurately, she should have spoken of a “dark spiritual force,” one that I and others have referred to as “Jezebel.” It is a spiritual force that is also working powerfully through the Democratic party.

And while there is certainly a rising tide of “collectivized hatred” which the President has helped stoke, there is an ominous rise in this “collectivized hatred” from the left as well.

To be clear, I do not deny for a moment that the President’s methods and manners have helped stoke hatred and division in our country.

But ask yourself an honest question.

Have you seen any hatred greater than the hatred expressed at the Women’s Marches?

Have you seen any hatred greater than the hatred expressed at the pro-abortion protests at the Kavanaugh hearings?

That is the spirit of Jezebel, a wicked queen who died almost 3,000 years ago, the matriarch of radical feminism. She – meaning, a coalition of demonic forces – is behind this ominous, rising, dark spiritual tide.

According to the Bible, Jezebel was also a seductress, and today, there is an epidemic of sexual seduction through porn and the internet.

No generation before ours had to deal with websites devoted to helping you find your adulterous partner.

No generation before ours had to deal with elementary school children getting exposed to pornography.

This, too, is Jezebel at work. She is driving this dark spiritual movement.

In the Bible, Jezebel is also associated with sorcery and witchcraft.

Is it any coincidence that, today, with the rise of radical feminism we also see the rise of witchcraft, with some of these witches trying to put hexes on the “patriarchy”?

Is this not the spirit of Jezebel at work again? And it just a coincidence that, as of this writing, 6 out of the 10 most read books on Amazon are Harry Potter titles?

As “innocent” as these books may be, they are still books glorifying sorcery and wizardry, with children as their target audience.

Jezebel also emasculated men, dominating them and driving them, just as our culture has been emasculating men – especially dads – for decades now. We’ve gone from Father Knows Best to Everybody Loves Raymond, and from godly, solid dads to Homer Simpson.

This, too, is the spirit of Jezebel.

Let’s not forget that this wicked queen was a murderer, slaughtering the prophets and killing any who stood in her way. And, as a devoted idol worshiper, she was doubtless familiar with the horrific practice of sacrificing babies to these pagan deities.

This murderous spirit lives on today in the “Shout Your Abortion” movement, in the passing of laws that legalize abortion right up to the moment of delivery, in the defense of infanticide.

In Jezebel’s day, living, breathing babies were offered up on the altar of idolatry. Today, these precious lives are offered up on the altar of convenience and career. It is not hard to connect the dots.

The same demonic forces that operated through Queen Jezebel 3,000 years ago are operating again today. And it was “reckless” King Jehu, a man whom some have likened to President Trump, who came into a deadly, final confrontation with Jezebel.

The stage is being set. The conflict is upon us. Jezebel is being exposed.

Ironically, then, as Marianne Williamson warned about a “dark psychic force,” her own positions mirror those of an even darker, spiritual force, the spirit of Jezebel.

It’s time we take Jezebel down.

(No sooner had I submitted this article for publication than I came across this headline on Breitbart: “‘Witches’ for Marianne Williamson Launch ‘Occult Task Force’.” Need I say more?)