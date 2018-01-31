Any honest pastor will tell you there are days when you stare blankly at a certain passage of Scripture and have the thought, "How do I preach this?"

Every pastor deals with a certain reality every single week. I've heard it referenced as the "relentless return of Sunday." You preach your heart out, pour yourself empty, and exhaust yourself physically and emotionally only to wake up on Monday or Tuesday and realize the process begins for another week. In many ways, it is equivalent to writing and presenting a research paper every single week.

I've discovered a secret that has been more helpful to me in sermon preparation than any other principle. I also believe it's the key to personal discipleship, to counseling burdened people, and even to sharing the Gospel with a lost friend. Here's the principle: Just say what the Bible says.

That may sound overly simplistic. In fact, I bet when you read that statement, you thought it was an extremely elementary thing. I understand that. I really do. I also believe that sometimes we complicate preaching, discipleship, counseling, and evangelism. I want to encourage you to begin implementing this simple principle in your everyday life. Here's how this statement affects the following areas.

Preaching

There are passages that are difficult to preach. Shocker, right? Some texts are hard to understand, difficult to work into an outline, or tough to try to apply to a group of people. My guiding principle throughout this is to just say what the Bible says. I believe it was Paige Patterson who once said, "Expository preaching is getting your people to read their Bible." There is perhaps no better way to implement expository preaching than to just say what the Bible says. No more, no less. It's important to notice that the most important question in sermon preparation is not, "What does the commentary say?" God wrote a book. Let that book speak to the people of God.

Discipleship

What is successful discipleship? People would probably answer this in a myriad of ways. I believe all successful discipleship has one thing in common: an intensified passion and focus on the Word of God in the life of the person being discipled. If that happens, then it truly will affect all other areas of his life. In other words, if we can get that person to begin to just say what the Bible says, we have helped put him on the path toward an abiding walk with Christ.

Counseling

The Word of God affects all of counseling. It doesn't matter if it is a professional counseling environment or one friend counseling another over coffee. We have all had those difficult times in the midst of counseling someone else or simply giving advice to a friend where we have come to that line. You know, THAT line. Do I take a step out and tell him what he really needs to hear? Do I tell him what God's standard is for his life? Or do I cower back in fear and just say something to appease him? We should maneuver through these times by simply saying what the Bible says.

Evangelism

The reality of heaven and hell are tough things for a lost culture to grapple with. If we're honest, it is a difficult message to deliver to people who don't believe the same way we do. Some, in an attempt to be loving and inclusive, change what the Bible says to make it more palatable to a lost person. How unloving! The most loving thing we could ever do is say what the Bible says. The Bible speaks of repentance, of faith, of surrender, of taking up your cross, of following the Lord Jesus Christ. Those words are life. Just say what the Bible says.

I truly believe that if you'll begin to practice this principle in your everyday life, you'll see the Lord do some amazing things. God loves to work in the lives of those who hold His Word as the source of life and truth in the world. Will you take God at His Word? Will you just say what the Bible says?

