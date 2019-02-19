Why scientists will never create life

Do you ever think about what it is that keeps your body warm? While there are external influences, the main internal influence is heat energy that is converted from food you eat and is carried to your body’s extremities by your blood. You are called a warm-blooded creature because your blood is warm.

Beneath your soft flesh gushes a pressurized river of heated red blood that is racing through an incredibly intricate plumbing system. Ugh. It’s not really a pleasant thought, unless you are some sort of biological geek that actually enjoyed cutting up dead worms in school.

Like it or not, if you are an adult human being, you contain more than a gallon of blood, which is just over 7 percent of your total body weight. Your heart is an amazing pump made of muscle, slightly larger than your fist. It continuously pumps blood through the circulatory system, beating around 100,000 times and pumping about 2,000 gallons of blood each day. In an average lifetime, the heart beats over 2.5 billion times.

This blood flow is as essential to our body as air is to our lungs. We can’t live without it. The blood works in tandem with our lungs to be oxygenated and then through our fully automated cardiovascular system it carries oxygen and nutrients to every cell of our body. If we lose our life’s blood, the body will shut down and result in our death.

Most of us are alarmed when we see any blood. Intuitive alarm bells go off when we see its red color. We use the color red to paint stop signs, fire alarms, and fire engines because of this reaction.

Think now of God’s super-amazingly creative mind to come up with this system and of His ability to make His mind a reality. In one instant, we were each conceived in the womb of our mother, thanks to our father. Within days our heart and blood cells formed and began circulation within our tiny bodies, and soft skin covered us to keep everything in. Lungs started forming in the second month, along with all the necessary interdependent systems to facilitate circulation. And our lungs began breathing movements—though they wouldn’t breathe air until we slipped outside of the womb.

Can you imagine how many doctors and scientists would have to work together to figure out how to make just one living baby? How long would it take them to create the computer-center brain to work in harmony with eyes, legs, hands, feet, nerves, muscles, and everything else that is needed to make the body function? But there’s another problem—a big one: how to make a soul. The body is just an elaborate inanimate pumping machine until the soul enters to make what we call “life” a reality.

Of course, a living human body could never be made from scratch by man. Not in a million years. We can’t even make one minuscule drop of warm blood from nothing.

May God open our blind eyes so that we can get a tiny glimpse of how glorious and awe-inspiring our Creator is. Such revelations of His creative power will open the grand doors of worship, explode our faith, and help us to fear Him as we should.