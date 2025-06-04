Home Opinion What should President Trump do with genocidal Iran?

In the famous biblical story of Esther, the focus of the Purim holiday, a Persian ruler named King Ahasuerus faced a life-or-death crisis, one that would seem clear cut to all those with basic human morality. 2,500 years ago, tragically, mass-murder became a governmental strategy. Dishonest and hateful accusations became the fuel of bureaucratic decisions.

Persia’s king was initially persuaded by a smooth-talking advisor, an evil antisemite named Haman. Haman, whose hatred for one Jew named Mordechai metastasized into hatred for all Jews, convinced his boss, the nation’s leader, that all Jews deserved to die. Haman believed, and the king bought into the lie, that the other ethnic groups and nationalities within their empire would willingly stand by as Jews were murdered for the crime of being Jews.

Let’s review a few verses from the Biblical story:

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

But he [Haman] disdained to lay hands on Mordecai alone, for they had told him who the people of Mordecai were; therefore Haman sought to destroy all the Jews, the people of Mordecai, who were throughout the whole kingdom of Ahasuerus (Esther 3:6). Then Haman said to King Ahasuerus, “There is a certain people scattered and dispersed among the peoples in all the provinces of your kingdom; their laws are different from those of all other people and they do not observe the king’s laws, so it is not in the king’s interest to let them remain. If it is pleasing to the king, let it be decreed that they be destroyed, and I will pay ten thousand talents of silver into the hands of those who carry on the king’s business, to put into the king’s treasuries” (Esther 3:8-9).

Today, readers of the Bible are reading their newspapers and seeing history repeat itself. Centuries after Haman’s genocidal antisemitism, the ruler of Iran (the modern name of ancient Persia), Ali Hosseini Khamenei, openly declares his murderous antisemitism. This modern Persian governmental leader hates Jews so much that he feels no shame in speaking publicly or posting his intentions online. Just by reading a few tweets from Khamenei’s official account, one understands his antisemitism is not just rhetoric, it is official governmental policy. To illustrate this point, look at his tweet from June 3, 2018: “Our stance against Israel is the same stance we have always taken. #Israel is a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated: it is possible and it will happen.”

These are not the words of a diplomatic debate or the terms of a clever negotiating strategy. These are the unambiguous foundations of a death sentence, written by a maniacal ruler desperately and relentlessly seeking to possess nuclear weapons. Evil leaders will do anything to cling to power and annihilate their enemies.

For those who might claim that a seven-year-old tweet is not really a national strategy, let’s remember that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said (on May 17, 2025) U.S. President Donald Trump was lying about his intentions for the region, and once again called Israel a “cancerous tumor” that must be uprooted.

As people of faith read the Book of Esther, the dangers faced by the Jewish residents of a Middle Eastern world power become apparent and a number of troubling thoughts come to mind. As Haman’s (and Khamenei’s) proudly declared murder decree becomes known to readers of the scriptures (and newspaper), people of civility and morality must begin to connect the dots from the past to the present.

Surely a national leader whose kingdom had been repeatedly blessed by Jews would not stand idly by as Jews were targeted for assassination. Surely a national leader who desired success for his constituents would not ignore the disgusting racism spouted by an antisemite whose uncontrolled hate guided his every decision. Surely a national leader with experience and wisdom would see through the lies of murderous Jew-haters and refuse to negotiate with people committed to ethnic extinction.

As President Donald Trump considers whether or how to negotiate with Iran over its nuclear ambitions, history can be a guide. The American president understandably wants fewer wars, and especially in the Middle East. President Trump has long expressed a desire for a swift end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine but has learned that brutal dictators don’t retreat because of strongly worded diplomatic cables. This reality is all the truer when the brutal dictators are guided by their self-professed extremist jihadism.

As the world watches Iran threaten both Israel and America, observers have seen another example of the inadequacy of diplomacy. These two national targets of Iran’s hatred must recognize the dangerous impotence of continued negotiations and make present-day strategic decisions that incorporate the lessons of history.

Genocidal regimes who hate Jews (and Christians) will happily sit at the negotiation table while moving forward with their evil intentions. Genocidal regimes who hate Jews (and Christians) will profess flexibility and openness diplomatically, while repeating antisemitic hatred domestically. They will lie and deceive, not just to get a better deal, but because doing so is ingrained in their psyche, especially when it comes to defeating those (Jews and Christians) they consider infidels.

As Iranian-born security analyst Farzin Nadimi writes, “Iranian negotiation strategy has historically been characterized by obfuscation and procrastination, prolonging discussions without yielding substantive progress and buying time while heading towards nuclear enrichment.”

What should King Ahasuerus have done when faced with a murderous desire to kill all Jews? Would the death sentence decreed against the Jewish people have been reversed if the King had merely fired Haman, or was it necessary for Haman to be hung on the gallows built to hang Mordecai, and issuing another decree that the Jews could defend themselves?

What should President Trump do when faced with another nation’s murderous desire to kill all Jews and deceive America? The Iranian death sentence for Jews has already been written. What’s needed now is to eviscerate those who have written it.

Making a deal with a genocidal Islamic regime won’t bring peace. Especially now, as millions of Iranians exert their influence against the ayatollahs, what’s needed is to undo the mistake that President Jimmy Carter made decades ago, allowing the Islamic regime to rise to power. This strategic and intentional prevention of nuclear-powered genocide must be done with any force necessary, just like a previous generation of Iranians believed President Ronald Reagan would do.

Only a blind person would not see history being played out before us, and historical opportunities in front of us. Let us not stand by in the face of these genocidal threats. We pray that President Trump will make the right decisions that bring true peace, for America and for Israel.