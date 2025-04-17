Home Opinion What was Jesus doing on the Saturday before His resurrection?

The Saturday between Good Friday and Easter Sunday is often shrouded in mystery and anticipation. While the crucifixion and resurrection command our attention, we must not overlook the profound significance of that silent Saturday.

It was a day filled with palpable tension, a day suspended between the agony of the cross and the triumph of the empty tomb. In that solemn silence, the world held its breath, waiting for the dawn of redemption that was yet to come.

What transpired in the depths of that day? What divine mysteries unfolded as the world waited? Let us explore the Scriptures, shedding light on the enigmatic journey of Jesus during those hushed hours.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

What does God’s Word tell us about what happened that Saturday?

While some mysteries will remain unanswered until we get to Heaven, the Bible provides all we need for today, revealing not only past events but also timeless truths.

One theory suggests Jesus proclaimed His victory to imprisoned demons from Noah's era. 1 Peter 3:18-20 tells us:

“Christ died for sins once for all, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring us to God. He was put to death in the flesh but made alive in the Spirit, in which He went and preached to the spirits in prison, those who were disobedient during Noah's time.”

Ephesians 4:7-9 speaks of grace given according to Christ's gift: “When He ascended on high, He led captive a host of captives, and He gave gifts to men.” This implies a descent into the lower parts of the earth before His ascent above the heavens.

Both passages suggest Jesus proclaimed victory to rebellious spirits, but He did not suffer in Hell, contrary to some teachings. David's words in Acts 2:24-29 echo this theme, as Peter recounts how God raised Jesus, ending death’s agony, fulfilling David’s prophecy that the Holy One would not be abandoned to Hades or undergo decay.

Could Jesus have gone to Hades to announce His victory and release men of faith?

Isaiah 61 foretells Jesus setting captives free, implying His descent to Hades was for those awaiting the Messiah, who accepted His call and were brought to Heaven. Men of faith who died before Christ couldn't enter Heaven without His atoning blood. Their sacrifices covered sin but didn't pay sin’s price.

After descending to Hades, Jesus ascended. On the cross, He assured the thief in Luke 23:42-43 that he would be with him in paradise. Jesus was with the Father in Heaven, alongside the faithful who died believing in Him.

As believers, we may find ourselves in “Silent Saturdays,” too, where God seems absent and our prayers unanswered. We feel tormented, wondering if God is angry or if we have disappointed Him. We see our struggles and question why He doesn't intervene.

However, we must remember that God's silence does not equal His absence. Just because we don't see it doesn't mean He isn't working. Just as Jesus knew God would not leave Him in the grave, we need to know that God will not leave us alone in our struggles. These “Saturdays” have a purpose: they allow us to experience the full force of God's strength and appreciate His intervention.

Though our waiting may feel like anguish, we have the opportunity to rest in the Father's security. In our suffering, we can experience a closeness to God that brings comfort, peace, and even joy. We can find Paradise in our pain because we know that Sunday is coming.

Jesus, with God's authority, declared freedom to souls held captive. The righteous dead, who had waited for redemption, saw their Savior. The chains of death started to break, as the Light of the World shone in the darkness.

This wasn't just a visit; it was a victory. He took the keys of death and Hades. Back in the tomb, His body remained, showing His full acceptance of humanity's fate. Yet, it was ready for glory. His descent into Hades ended sin's power, bridging the cross and the empty tomb. As Saturday ended, the world rested, unaware that the King had stormed death's gates, preparing for life to reign again. There, He faced the powers of darkness. Hades’ gates shook at His presence. Satan, who thought he'd won at the cross, now faced the One whose death was an act of love.

For these reasons, God allows a Saturday between our Fridays and Sundays. If today is a Saturday for you, take a moment to appreciate the wondrous, unseen events unfolding around you and the victory in Christ that awaits you on a future and glorious Sunday yet to come.