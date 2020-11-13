What’s at stake if you neglect your stewardship?

A number of years ago, I was golfing with a friend (whom I’ll call Stan) who had experienced incredible success in his business. During our time together, Stan told me he’d worked very diligently over the last few decades to build his businesses, and as a result, his family was set for life.

Then came his question that he’d been wrestling with: “Now that I’m entering the decade of my fifties, why should I work at the same pace? Why should I struggle to build my businesses any farther?”

The Holy Spirit instantly gave me the wisdom to reply to his question. Here’s what I said in response, “Let me pose another scenario to you. Suppose I was to say to you, ‘I’ve spent years working hard to write seventeen books that are now in over eighty languages with copies numbering in multiple millions. I’ve flown over ten million miles in the past twenty-five years, fought jet lag, experienced a variety of cultures and strange foods, and stayed in tiny hotel rooms — all to be able to minister the gospel all over the globe. The ministry is doing well, and finances are stable; Lisa and my children are set, too. Why should I continue to work at this same rate?”

He chuckled, “I wouldn’t want to be in your shoes when you face Jesus at the judgment.”

My immediate response was, “This is exactly what you said to me in regard to your businesses.”

Although he was shocked, I could tell Stan was beginning to connect the dots. I’m glad to report that Stan had a paradigm shift and is continuing to build his businesses, multiplying what God has entrusted to him. But here is the far too common dilemma: there’s many, like Stan, who have separated the sacred from the secular — elevating those in “ministry” positions while treating their calling as a career. The reason they’ve failed to connect the dots is because of an incorrect view of God’s purpose for their life.

Over the years, I’ve witnessed numerous individuals who’ve reached a level of success they deemed sufficient or better than their peers — only to settle for maintaining. Numerous times I, too, have been tempted to take this path!

One of the reasons many have chosen the path of least resistance is due to a lack of an understanding concerning their role as a steward of their God-given gifts. According to multiple definitions, there are three clear aspects of stewardship:

Oversees what belongs to another.

Carries authority to manage what has been entrusted.

Is responsible: he or she will give an account to the owner

To show the importance of stewarding your gifts, let’s use Paul’s attitude as a template. He regarded his stewardship very seriously. He writes:

If I preach the gospel, I have nothing to boast of, for necessity is laid upon me; yes, woe is me if I do not preach the gospel! For if I do this willingly, I have a reward; but if against my will, I have been entrusted with a stewardship.” (1 Corinthians 9:16–17 NKJV)

Immediately, my attention is captured by the words “woe is me.” These are strong words! Each occurrence of this word in the New Testament implies a very serious and terrifying judgment that awaits those it’s ascribed to. Paul knew that God had entrusted something of great value to him. One of the gifts on Paul’s life was revelation; to communicate mysteries — hidden truths that had not yet been revealed. Paul wrote that he was to be considered a steward of the mysteries of God (1 Corinthians 4:1). One Translation says he was “put in charge of explaining God’s mysteries.” Therefore, the exact stewardship he refers to is not managing money, time, resources (all valid stewardships), but rather managing the gift on his life.

Here is the sobering truth: If Paul didn’t administer his gift properly, then others would not experience the benefit, and even suffer the loss, of what God intended for them to receive. Paul knew the gift wasn’t given for him; it was given to others, through him. In other words, he carried what God wanted others to have — thus, the reason for the severity behind declaring “woe” onto himself for neglecting his stewardship.

Take a moment and think about all the people who have greatly impacted you. Now imagine if those people held back their gifts and had not used them to touch your life. What could your life look like without their influence?

Now let’s revert to you and me. Like Paul, we shouldn’t devalue the gift God has placed on us; because the gifts of God on your life are not for you; they are for others to benefit through you. Just like the gift of leading, writing, and speaking is not for me but for you and those I lead — the gifts on your life are to impact others.

I know what I’ve shared is challenging, but here’s what I’m trying to say: If you neglect the gift that’s in you, not only will you be ineffective — you’ll die with the music, books, ideas, designs, etc., still in you. This is the reason I continue to travel, to write, and to provide resources to leaders all over the world.

Think about it! We have one shot at this life to give it everything we have. God has given each of his children a unique gift to build his kingdom — but it’s up to us what we do with them. We can neglect them, use them for selfish gain, or use them to build the kingdom. And what’s encouraging is that the more yielded we are to God’s Spirit, the more He’ll empower us to multiply beyond our natural ability. We don’t have to perform in our own ability; God’s grace will supply all the strength we need.

So take this to heart: You'll never be truly satisfied in life until you take your unique God-given gifts and multiply them for the benefit of others. And that’s why I’ve written X— I want to see your faith strengthened to further multiply your God-given potential!

