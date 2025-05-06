Home Opinion Why the label 'gay Christian' is terribly unwise

Daren Mehl's recent CP op-ed astutely exposed the dangers associated with "Side B" Christianity, which he defined this way: "People attracted to the same sex, though remaining celibate in obedience to the Bible, still can call themselves 'gay Christians' and see their attraction as part of their identity which should be acknowledged like one's race or nationality."

Applying the same rationale across the board, we could easily invent the following terms: gossip-oriented Christian, adultery-inclined Christian, jealousy-minded Christian, etc. This careless approach, however, would run counter to New Testament theology and would only create spiritual confusion.

Prior to receiving Christ, (see John 1:12) unbelievers pursue various sins. But after being justified, born again, forgiven, redeemed, and saved through faith in Christ alone, (see Ephesians 2:8-9) believers are given a new identity and the supernatural power necessary to live for Jesus rather than for sin (see 2 Peter 1:3).

It is terribly unwise to proudly wear a Christian label that includes your strongest sinful inclination. Imagine being invited to join one of the following groups at church: "Quick-Tempered Christians," "Gay Christians," "Anxious Christians," "Judgmental Christians." These incongruent labels would create subgroups of believers, causing division within the body of Christ.

God created and wired every "male and female" (Genesis 1:27) to experience opposite-sex attraction. So, what is the source of this unexpected same-sex attraction?

Unfortunately, our sinful nature often interferes with our thoughts, attractions, desires, and emotions. Your sinful nature is essentially the basement of your soul, from which come all manner of evil thoughts and desires. The Apostle Paul wrote, "I know that nothing good lives in me, that is, in my sinful nature" (Romans 7:18).

Your sinful nature is not your heart or your mind. But there are many times when sinful desires from the basement surge upward into the kitchen, living room and bedrooms of our soul, affecting our thoughts and feelings. Human beings experience a myriad of wicked inclinations and evil desires. (see Romans 7:14-25) But be assured that God is never the author of sinful tendencies or temptation (see James 1:13-15).

Sadly, same-sex attraction may often stem from childhood trauma. A study at Vanderbilt University several years ago "found that 83% of lesbian, gay, bisexual and queer (LGBQ) individuals reported going through adverse childhood experiences such as sexual and emotional abuse." The last thing most victims of sexual abuse would ever want to have spawned within them is same-sex attraction.

Additionally, there are no "gay genes" in anyone's DNA, but only unsolicited desires that mysteriously simmer in the basement before making their way upstairs. Rather than trying to "pray the gay away," believers in Jesus are instructed to "be alert and self-controlled," (1 Thessalonians 5:6) and to stay out of the basement (see Titus 2:11-12).

Thankfully, you can always confess your sins to God and reject sinful thoughts that creep into your heart and mind. "We take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ" (2 Cor. 10:5).

The identifying labels the Apostle Paul was inspired to use in his epistles are extremely revealing. Perhaps the best example is 1 Corinthians 6:9-11: "Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor male prostitutes nor homosexual offenders nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God. And that is what some of you were. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus and by the Spirit of our God."

The labels on that list identify people who plan to continue stealing, or slandering others, or engaging in sexual immorality, etc. Notice how these labels are not affixed to believers, but are reserved in Scripture for unconverted individuals who have yet to "repent and believe the good news" (Mark 1:15). And even when followers of Christ find themselves struggling in various areas of the Christian life, God will never highlight your biggest weakness and pin it on you like a scarlet letter.

The text (1 Cor. 6:9-11) also reveals that homosexual behavior is every bit as sinful as fornication and adultery, regardless of which way the cultural wind happens to be blowing from one generation to the next (see Leviticus 18:22 & 20:13; Romans 1:26-27; 1 Cor. 6:9-10; 1 Timothy 1:9-10; Jude 1:7).

The "gay Christian" misnomer obscures the spiritual danger posed by same-sex attraction. Even when a Christian with a history of same-sex attraction is determined to remain celibate, the label nevertheless attaches a basement desire ("gay") to a holy descriptor ("Christian"). This unholy coupling is foreign to the New Testament. So why identify yourself with a label that announces your strongest temptation? It is ill-advised to say the least.

Filling your mind with Scripture and "praying continually" (1 Thess. 5:17) will keep you "strong in the Lord and in His mighty power" (Ephesians 6:10). Dormant desires and sinful inclinations in the basement cannot dominate you, or even distract you, when you "live by the Spirit" (Galatians 5:16) moment by moment. Believers in Jesus have been set free in Christ to think straight! (see Romans 6:18; Philippians 4:8)

It is true my friend! The grace of God can literally renew your mind, which leads to godly behavior. As evidence of this beautiful spiritual dynamic, check out these testimonies from "a community of friends who once identified as LGBTQ+."