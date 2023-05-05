4 reactions to Josh Butler's resignation as pastor of Arizona church

Christians and non-Christians alike have had plenty to say about the news that Joshua Butler, an Evangelical Christian pastor and author, resigned from the leadership of his Arizona megachurch following backlash over his book, Beautiful Union, in which he asserted that “sex is an icon of Christ and the church.”

Butler stepped down from his role as pastor at Redemption Church in Tempe, announcing the move in a letter in which he acknowledged “some mistakes I've made I wish to own but also deep convictions I hold that I wish to contribute to the broader conversation.”

In response to the feedback he received, Butler stated his intention to revise the book for future printings. He also expressed his willingness to engage in discussions with any church members who were upset or offended by the controversy surrounding his book.

