5 reactions to the Hunter Biden verdict

Tuesday's conviction of Hunter Biden is drawing mixed reactions from both sides of the aisle as politicians and pundits debate the substance of the charges against him and what it means for politics and the justice system in the United States.

A jury in Wilmington, Delaware, found Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, guilty of "making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm," "making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept in records" and possessing a firearm despite his status as "a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance." Tuesday's guilty verdict comes less than five months before the 2024 presidential election, where Biden is seeking a second term.

Concerns about Hunter Biden's criminal activity date back to his father's days as a Democratic presidential candidate and nominee in the 2020 presidential election. While Hunter Biden pled guilty to charges of tax evasion and unlawful possession of a firearm, he still finds himself under the microscope for other potentially illegal activities and influence peddling.

For example, financial records obtained by the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee suggest that Biden may have paid for prostitutes to travel across state lines in violation of federal law.

The verdict against the president's sole surviving son comes less than two weeks after a Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, guilty of falsifying business records in connection with a $130,000 payment made to former porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election so that she would remain silent about an alleged affair between the two that took place a decade earlier.

Here are five reactions to Hunter Biden's conviction.