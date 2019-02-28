5 Things to know about the Trump, North Korea summit
United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Hanoi, Vietnam as part of a summit meant to pursue denuclearization and a lifting of sanctions.
While President Trump expressed optimism going into the summit that a deal would be reached of denuclearization in return for a removal of sanctions, eventually the meeting ended without such a deal being reached.
Here are five important things to know about the Hanoi meeting between Trump and Kim. They include reasons for why the summit ended without a deal, comments over the death of an American student, and what some are saying about the meeting’s results.