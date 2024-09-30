Home News Former Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin quits NBA to follow Jesus

After just two years as a player in the National Basketball Association, former Atlanta Hawks forward, Adrian Griffin Jr., who was traded to the Houston Rockets in June, is calling it quits to follow Jesus full time.

Griffin, 21, made his decision clear in a video posted on YouTube Saturday following his release by the Houston Rockets after he played with the team in the NBA Summer League. He averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals over five games playing 24.6 minutes per game in the Summer League, Sports Illustrated said.

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey. As I step out of one season of my life, I’m excited to step into a new one with my Lord and Savior. This decision may seem crazy or abnormal to the world, but I’m not here to please man but only my Father in Heaven,” Griffin said in a statement posted with the video.

“I’m looking forward to the plans God has for me up ahead, to share His good news of salvation and a closer relationship with Jesus,” he explained. “I hope this video encourages others to take a leap of faith, with trusting in God and giving Him your full yes in whatever that may look like to you,” he added before quoting Hebrews 11:6.

“But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.”

Griffin was selected as the 16th overall draft pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA draft. His father, former Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Adrian Griffin Sr., also played in the NBA as a shooting guard and small forward for multiple NBA teams, including the Houston Rockets.

About a year ago, Griffin testified, prayed and received prayer with his extended family during a worship service at Midwest Believers Church in Champaign, Illinois, as they mourned the sudden death of his 2.5-year-old nephew, Jayce.

Griffin’s aunt by marriage, Rhonda Cloin, who leads Midwest Believers Church with her husband Trent Cloin, told the congregation that her grand-nephew died unexpectedly and “went to Heaven.”

Jayce was the son of Adrian Griffin Jr.’s older brother, Alan Griffin, and Jasmine Riggs. Alan Griffin is also a professional basketball player who played shooting guard for the Newfoundland Growlers in Canada.

In explaining his decision to quit the NBA, Griffin said he simply felt the Lord calling him to give it up.

“I feel like the Lord was calling me to let go of basketball to truly just serve Him more,” he said.

He also thanked his family, fans, and agent for their support, noting that he realized that they “truly love me just for me.”

“To everyone who has supported me along this journey, I just want to say thank you to you because you guys, I truly just see how much you guys truly love me just for me, not just because I play basketball,” he said.

“I just want to thank the NBA as well. Thank everyone who has given me the opportunity to show my gifts of basketball to the world as well. I'm excited for this new journey and I'm going to continue to keep making a content.”