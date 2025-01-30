Home News All passengers feared dead after American Eagle jet, Black Hawk collide, crash into Potomac

Sixty-seven people are feared dead after an American Eagle passenger jet collided with a Black Hawk helicopter while en route to Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., Wednesday night.

American Eagle Flight 5342, which was carrying 64 passengers, was arriving from Wichita, Kansas, to Reagan when it collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk that had three soldiers on board.

After the plane and helicopter collided, they crashed into the Potomac River, with authorities believing that all on board both airborne transports have perished.

At a joint press briefing at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., expressed his sorrow and urged the public to be patient as the National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation.

“Sorrow, as all have expressed, to the crew, to the passengers, to the soldiers, to their families, to their friends, to their loved ones, to people who are still trying to get information and unsure whether their loved ones have been lost,” Kaine said. “We offer our profound condolences to them and our sorrow for this tragedy. … It’s not a time to speculate. It’s a time to investigate and get answers to the questions we need, and I’m confident that will be done.”

On Wednesday evening, reports surfaced that a plane and a helicopter had crashed into each other near Reagan, with American Airlines confirming that the plane was one of theirs.

“There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft,” stated American Airlines late Wednesday night. “Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.”

Passengers on the flight included several figure skaters, their coaches and some family members who were returning from Wichita after attending a development camp.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts,” said the U.S. Figure Skating organization in a statement, as quoted by The Associated Press.

Also reacting to the crash was Kansas Republican Senator Dr. Roger Marshall, who, in a post on X last night, said in part: " ... My prayer is that God wraps his arms around each and every victim and that he continues to be with their families. There are no words that can make telling this story any easier. I ask the world to join me in praying for Kansas this evening, the first responders, rescue crews, and all those involved in this horrific accident."

One man who was waiting at the airport for his wife and had been texting with her as her plane was making its arrival, said he was praying his wife would survive the crash.

“I'm just praying that somebody's pulling her out of the river right now as we speak. That's all I can pray for. I'm just praying to God,” he said.

In response to the crash, Reagan National Airport announced that it was halting all flights until 11 a.m. Thursday.