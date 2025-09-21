Home News Woman arrested for vandalizing Charlie Kirk memorial now asking for money on GoFundMe

An Arkansas woman arrested alongside her sister in connection with vandalizing a Charlie Kirk memorial is raising money through a GoFundMe campaign after her sister lost her job, which the younger sibling decried as a “violation” of the First Amendment.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it had identified and arrested two suspects in relation to the vandalism outside the Benton County Courthouse. The sheriff’s office said it had been made aware on Tuesday that vandals had targeted a memorial at the bottom of the courthouse steps dedicated to the late Christian conservative influencer and founder of Turning Point USA and TPUSA Faith.

“Sheriff Holloway takes acts of vandalism, particularly those directed toward community memorials, very seriously,” the press release stated.

Authorities arrested the sisters, Kerri Melissa Rollo, 23, and Kaylee Heather Rollo, 22, following a “swift investigation,” according to the press release on Wednesday. Both women have been charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, while Kaylee faces an additional charge of obstruction of governmental operations.

The sisters were held in the Benton County jail and a bond hearing was held Friday morning, as KHBS reported.

Footage circulating online of the vandalism shows two individuals ripping up signs and knocking over candles at the memorial for Kirk, who was murdered on Sept. 10 during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, shortly after a member of the audience asked him about mass shootings by transgender-identifying individuals.

The suspect charged with murdering Kirk, Tyler Robinson, 22, allegedly targeted the conservative influencer because of his views, particularly his stance on transgenderism. Robinson was in a romantic relationship with his trans-identifying roommate around the time of the shooting, according to reports.

One of the women caught on camera vandalizing the memorial is seen flipping off the person recording and shouting, “F— Charlie Kirk!” The same woman who flipped off the person recording her also accused Kirk of promoting “violence.”

The video garnered attention online, prompting Kaylee to start a fundraiser on Tuesday on GoFundMe titled “FIGHT AGAINST F4CISM.” The 22-year-old also shared photos of people on social media condemning the vandalism of the memorial.

At the time of reporting, the campaign had raised over $4,300, nearly achieving its $4,500 goal.

"After the recent events surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death, my sibling and I are being doxxed online. My sibling was fired from their job,” the younger sister wrote in a fundraising message on GoFundMe. “This is a direct violation of their First Amendment rights and unconstitutional,” she claimed.

“This is unfortunate, but anything helps,” Kaylee continued. “Please support my sibling as they look for another job and stand against the creeping tyranny in our country."

GoFundMe did not respond to The Christian Post’s request for comment about whether the fundraiser violates its Terms of Service. This article will be updated if a response is received.

In response to footage of the vandalism sent to him by an individual who remains anonymous, Benton County Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger clarified what sort of actions fall under the First Amendment.

"Everyone has a right to be able to express their freedom of expression. But what the issue is, is when you trample on someone's memorial, the human act of grieving," Bollinger said in a statement shared by KHBS.

"You're not just trampling on their freedom of expression, you're trampling on the memory of a person,” he added. “You're trampling on our Benton County values."

On Wednesday, the Benton County justice of the peace shared a video on his Facebook page of several boys cleaning up the Kirk memorial after the vandals wrecked it.

“Now THIS is the real Benton County, Arkansas,” Bollinger wrote, sharing an American flag emoji. “If anyone knows who these three young men are, I would love to know so they can be honored at this month's Quorum Court.”