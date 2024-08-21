Home News Anti-Israel activists clash with police near DNC; over 70 arrested

A few miles from where Vice President Kamala Harris was officially declared the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in Chicago, anti-Israel protesters burned the American flag and violently clashed with police in riot gear, ignoring calls to disperse.

Police arrested over 70 people protesting outside of the Israeli Consulate in Chicago on Tuesday evening, according to the Chicago National Lawyers Guild. The demonstration at the consulate escalated after protesters attempted to break through a line of police, with some throwing signs at the officers or physically clashing with them.

One of the groups responsible for planning the protest is believed to have ties to terrorist groups.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The protesters assembled the same week as the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to express opposition to the United States' continued support of Israel amid its ongoing war to eradicate the terror group Hamas in Gaza following the deadly Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed.

Behind Enemy Lines, a left-leaning group that advertised on Instagram plans to "Shut Down the DNC for Gaza," is one of the organizers of the protest, according to NBC News.

In response to the arrests Tuesday, the group requested jail support for the activists it claimed were "brutally arrested" by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's "thugs." Behind Enemy-Lines accused the police of defending the "genocidal criminals" inside the DNC.

Another group reportedly behind the protest, Samidoun, is tied to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, according to The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs. The PFLP has been on the list of terrorist entities under Canada's criminal code since 2003 and listed as a foreign terrorist group by the U.S. government since 1997. Israel and Germany banned Samidoun due to the group's alleged ties to terrorist groups, according to CIJA.

The demonstration outside the Israeli Consulate began around 7 p.m. local time, according to NBC News. After several demonstrators violently confronted police, another group of activists emerged from behind a police barricade and heightened tensions.

While officers tried to usher the protesters away from the consulate, the demonstrators spread out and began marching on several streets where traffic had not been blocked. Some of the activists reportedly descended on a taxi with passengers inside.

Law enforcement definitively ended the protests at the corner of Monroe and Canal Streets before arresting the remaining protesters, NBC News notes.

Journalist Andy Ngo shared the footage in a Tuesday X post showing activists wearing face masks, burning an American flag and chanting "Free Palestine!" A man from the crowd attempted to confront one of the activists burning the flag, who then shouted, "F— this country! Burn it down!"

Another video shared online by journalist Alexandre de Galzain shows anti-Israel activists fighting with police after officers arrested many of the protesters outside of the consulate during the evening. A separate video the journalist posted shows police arresting anti-Israel activists as some demonstrators screamed profanities at the police through a megaphone.

The Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest said in a Tuesday statement that it was "appalled" by the violence that occurred in front of its offices.

"This is anything but peaceful and completely contradictory to the spirit of the DNC," the consulate stated. "This vocal minority does not represent the vast bipartisan majority of Americans who stand strong in support of Israel."

"It was incredibly heartwarming to see many Americans countering this hate in front of our office, echoing the strong bond between America and Israel," the statement added.

The consulate expressed disappointment with Chicago Mayor Johnson for agreeing to the demands of the anti-Israel activists, accusing Johnson of failing to show support for the city's Jewish community. Johnson allowed the anti-Israel activists to set up a stage and sound system for their planned protests during the DNC.

"Lastly, we are grateful to all the law enforcement officers who are out protecting the city during the DNC," the consulate added. "We applaud their self-sacrifice and countless hours of work to ensure the safety of all Chicagoans."

The second day of the DNC saw law enforcement and U.S. Secret Service investigating bomb threats at several hotels on the Near West Side. Law enforcement looked into the matter and determined that the threats were not credible, reports Fox 32.