Babies’ remains found in abortionist Ulrich Klopfer’s garage, car can’t be identified

The identities of more than 2,400 aborted babies' remains discovered inside the garage and a car owned by deceased abortionist Ulrich Klopfer cannot be identified, according to Indiana’s attorney general.

A preliminary report released last month by Indiana’s Office of the Attorney General noted that Klopfer “failed to effectuate the proper disposition of the fetal remains as required by Indiana law.”

“Based on the poor condition of the fetal remains and unreliable nature of the accompanying records, it is not possible to make an independent verification of the identities of the individual fetal remains,” stated the preliminary report.

The preliminary report also explained that Attorney General Curtis Hill plans to respectfully inter the babies' remains in keeping with state law.

The report went onto describe the investigation into the remains discovered on Klopfer's property as “ongoing” and noted that a “final report” will be released in the future.

Last September, Klopfer gained national headlines when his family and authorities discovered the remains of 2,246 aborted babies stacked inside cardboard boxes from floor to ceiling in his garage in Will County after he died.

Soon after, investigators found additional remains in an old Mercedes-Benz he kept inside a gated warehouse, bringing the total of medically preserved aborted babies' remains in Klopfer’s possession to 2,411.

For decades, Klopfer performed abortions at facilities in Fort Wayne, Gary, and South Bend, the city that Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg oversees as mayor.

Klopfer had his license suspended in 2016 for numerous violations, among them performing an abortion on a minor raped by her uncle and then not reporting the rape to authorities.

In November, Kaitor Kay of WANE 15 interviewed five women who'd had abortions performed by Klopfer.

“He yelled at me because I was yelling in pain and there was just no care, no compassion at all,” said one of the women to WANE last year. “He was just a very nasty man. Even afterwards when I went to recover I ended up hemorrhaging everywhere and he never came back in to even check on me. He just sent me home.”

Dr. Geoffrey Cly, a physician who volunteered to serve as a backup doctor for Klopfer in order to get Allen County’s Patient Safety Ordinance passed, said the deceased abortionist was “pathological” and compared him Hannibal Lecter.

Cly, an OBGYN in Allen County, saw an increasing number of women showing up at emergency rooms suffering from complications following botched abortions performed by Klopfer. Soon after, he began working alongside pro-life groups to get an ordinance passed that requires itinerant physicians, including abortionists, to have local backup physicians available to care for patients in emergencies.

In an interview with CBS' Chicago affiliate last September, Cly also commented on Klopfer's actions of taking fetal tissue home and storing it away for decades, stressing that it's something that should "never be done."

“He left them in his garage, not in an unmarked storage shed that he could’ve paid cash for under a different name. I think there’s a sign that he wants more to be discovered,” he said before additional remains were found in the trunk of one of Klopfer's old vehicles.