'Black Panther' actress Letitia Wright chides media for cutting remarks giving God glory

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin



Actress Letitia Wright, who's best known by many for her leading role in the Marvel comics film "Black Panther," is cheerfully calling out secular media outlets that are refusing to report her remarks giving God glory for her accomplishments.

In a post on Twitter last week, Wright said it was “super cute when journalists/interviewers for magazines leave out the massive part where I give God the glory for the success/ achievements in my life.”

“I still love you and God will still be praised,” she added in the Oct. 28 tweet.

Several Twitter users cheered her on in reply tweets.

Wright, who played the character “Shuri” in "Black Panther," said she's also a fan of Kanye West's new album, Jesus is King. “First time in years I’ve been able to play a Ye album and not have to switch it off due to the profanity,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Wright, who is British, became a Christian after attending a Bible study for London actors.

Her role in the hit movie only came about after she chose to surrender everything to God, including giving up a job where she was going to appear alongside famous stars like Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman. She believed she had come to idolize her acting career.

“I remember God was like, to me, ‘Give up the job,’” she told Vanity Fair in a February 2017 interview. “I can give you more than that; I just need you right now. Give up the job.”

It was only after she did so that she landed the "Black Panther" role.

"If it's God's will for you to have it, it will be yours. There’s no forcing anything in the Kingdom. Let His will be done. That’s it. His grace is sufficient," she tweeted on Oct. 22.

In an ITV interview last year she recounted how she met God and took a break from acting.

"I went on a journey to discover my relationship with God, and I became a Christian,” she recalled. "It really just gave me so much love and light within myself. I felt secure, like I didn’t need validation from anyone else, or from getting a part.”

She continued, “I pride myself on keeping it the same as when I came into acting, to not just change the lane and take everything just because it may have a big name or a big budget.”

“Am I right for this part? Is this what I should be playing? If something feels off in my spirit, I know that’s God’s way of saying, ‘You shouldn’t do that.’”

In late March of last year, "Black Panther" became the top-grossing superhero film of all time in North America, outperforming the previous record set by "The Avengers," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Global ticket sales at the time were over $1.2 billion.