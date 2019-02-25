Oscars 2019: Five notable moments from the Academy Awards you may have missed

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

After a year of anticipation, the 91st Academy Awards are officially over.

Without a host, the Oscars opened with a rousing performance of “We Will Rock You” by Queen, now fronted by American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert.

And Hollywood’s biggest night did indeed rock viewers with over three hours of glitz and glamor, moving musical performances, and emotional acceptance speeches.

From Green Book's surprise Best Picture win to Regina King’s heartfelt acceptance speech honoring her mother, here are five notable moments you may have missed from this year’s Academy Awards.