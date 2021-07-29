Candace Cameron Bure apologizes for TikTok Bible post fans blasted as 'weird, seductive'

Hollywood actress Candace Cameron Bure apologized for a TikTok video that some fans criticized as being “seductive and weird,” saying she was attempting to show the power of the Holy Spirit, not be sexy.

The “Fuller House” star shared the TikTok post on Wednesday that shows her lip-syncing to the Lana Del Rey song "Jealous Girl." In the video, she's seen mouthing the lyrics, "Baby, I'm a gangster too and it takes two to tango/ You don't wanna' dance with me, dance with me."

In the footage, Bure can be seen dancing to the music and slowly moving her hips as she gets closer to the camera to make eye contact with viewers. She then picks up her Bible and looks at it intently.

On the TikTok video Bure wrote: "When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit."

Due to negative feedback in response to the video, Bure took to Instagram Wednesday night to apologize for offending her fans.

"I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video," Bure shared on her Story. "And I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I'm sorry. That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible."

She added, "And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive. So I guess that didn't work, but I deleted it."

In the now-deleted video, Bure was holding her bestselling One Step Closer Bible. The One Step Closer Bible is a collaboration between Bure and DaySpring. It features all 66 books of the Bible and a HelpFinder Index, along with an eight-page introduction and a question-and-answer section. In it, she also shares the importance of God’s Word in her own life.

The mother of three went on to explain that her 22-year-old daughter, Natasha, is the person who inspired her to lip-sync the song because she did her own TikTok post with the song.

Natasha wrote on the video, "When he raises his voice at you, but you were raised by a Russian NHL player." Natasha Bure was referring to her father, Valeri Bure. Bure said she intended to make her version of the clip that incorporated her faith.

"Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a biblical way that didn't work," Bure said. "Anyway, most of you didn't like it, clearly. But there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway, it's gone. Now I know what you don't like."

The footage is still up on Bure’s TikTok page where many people said they liked the clip, as opposed to the feedback she received on Instagram.