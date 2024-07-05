Home News Candace Cameron Bure shares ‘the secret’ behind her 28 years of marriage

Candace Cameron Bure recently shared “the secret” to maintaining a stable, happy and healthy marriage as she celebrated 28 years of wedded bliss to her husband, Valeri Bure.

The 48-year-old Christian actress has been married to Valeri, a retired professional hockey player, for nearly three decades and have three children together: daughter Natasha, 25, and sons Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22.

“Marriage is so wonderful. And yet there are so many ups and downs over the years,” Bure told Fox News Digital. “I’ve said it before, but the secret has not just been the commitment to God and the blueprint that God provides us biblically within a marriage, but it’s honoring one another.

"I think that’s where the focus is for us. That we honor God in all our actions first and foremost, but that is an outpouring of the love that we share together whether we really feel like it or not at the moment." she added.

“The love has grown over the years. When you really do go through the depths of the valley, and you come back out on top as many times as you go through that roller coaster of life — within marriage, every time you come back on top it’s like another notch in the belt of commitment, staying together,” Bure added during her interview with FND earlier this week.

“We’ve been together for 30 years, and that’s a pretty big milestone,” she continued. “I truly love him more today and am more committed to him today than I was when we first got married. He’s my partner for life.”

Last Sunday, the “Full House” actress who has 5.7 million followers on Instagram shared sentiments of gratitude for her 28th wedding anniversary accompanied by photos of the couple when they first met, along with more recent images of the couple together and with their children.

During an episode of the "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast" last year, Bure said she wasn't "shy" or "ashamed" of her faith and credited her older brother, actor Kirk Cameron, with keeping her grounded.

Bure said her brother kept her grounded and edified when she needed it most by telling her she is now part of the "James 1 Club." The Scripture states that Christians are to "take joy when their faith is tested because it produces perseverance and spiritual growth and maturity."

"That James 1 Club has been really important for me because I faced some trials that I haven't faced before. I know they are still going to come. They are still there. They are waiting for me," Bure added.

"I could have bailed and just said, 'You know what? I'm totally done with this' or 'I don't want to be a public figure anymore.'"

Bure said she came to the understanding that Christian public figures who live according to their convictions must be ready to face criticism from society. "You have to be ready for some of those fiery darts to be thrown at you on a bigger public platform," she added.