Country star John Rich: Nation needs to return to God

Country music star John Rich said that he wrote his recent single "Earth to God" while contemplating how the entire world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Man cannot fix man's problems, but God can and He's still out there," the former Lonestar member who is now in the band The Big & Rich said on Fox Nation's "No Interruption with Tomi Lahren."

"Earth to God" was unveiled at last month's at Franklin Graham’s D.C. Prayer March.

"Earth needs to send an SOS to God ... we need Him to make His presence known because that's the only way to sort this out," Rich told Lahren.

"There has to be a coming back to God on a large scale," he said while talking about the division in America constantly portrayed in the media.

Lahren agreed with the musician and stated, "We need faith. We need to vote. We need to come together."

Rich also said that God is not a Democrat or Republican despite the fact that many people may believe so.

"Why is there such a push to get God out of the conversation?" Rich, who hosts Fox Nation's "The Pursuit!" questioned.

"The people that want Him gone are the ones that want to be God themselves, and as long as God is still in the mix, and people like us recognize Him as the ultimate authority, they can never be the ultimate authority for us."

