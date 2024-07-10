Home News 'God’s Not Dead' sequel explores faith and politics amid 2024 election year

"God's Not Dead" is preparing for the release of the film franchise's fifth installment about a decade after the first film became a surprise blockbuster, exploring the "complex relationship" between faith and politics amid an election year.

"God's Not Dead: In God We Trust," which hits theaters nationwide on Sept. 12, examines how a devout Christian hopes to influence national politics by running for Congress.

"Set in a time of political and spiritual upheaval, 'God's Not Dead: In God We Trust' follows Reverend David Hill as he runs for Congress following the sudden death of an incumbent," a synopsis shared by Fathom Events states.

"Facing a powerful adversary intent on removing religion from governance, the film emphasizes the significance of religious values in shaping policy and governance."

The film was produced by Pinnacle Peak Pictures in association with Great American Pure Flix. The movie stars David A.R. White, Isaiah Washington, Dean Cain and Scott Baio. White reprises his role as Hill, now running for public office.

"Now more than ever, Christians must realize that we are being called to deliver hope to a country that's feeling hopeless," Hill proclaims from the pulpit in the movie's trailer. "Faith begins where your comfort zone ends. We need to step out into that faith."

White told The Christian Post in 2022 that his faith in Christ sustains him no matter the obstacles he faces, saying "Life doesn't always go the way that you plan things."

"These times come into our lives in different ways. We never imagined that they would do that," he added. "First and foremost, [God] loves us unconditionally ... no matter what you've gone through, we're worthy. You don't have to earn God's love. The same thing as our children; we love our children more than anything else in the world."

"Don't give up. Keep the fight and keep going."

The first "God's Not Dead" was released in 2014, becoming an unexpected hit with a budget of about $2 million. It earned over $60 million at the box office.

The movie series has had its share of critics. A 2021 review of the films by filmmaker and culture critic Joseph Holmes, published by Religion Unplugged, called it "the poster boy for how White conservative Christians exaggerate the reality of Christian persecution in America and, intentionally or unintentionally, caricature and demonize their opposition."