Great American Family defies industry decline, sees double-digit growth with faith, family values

In a media landscape where linear cable networks are battling a sharp decline in viewership, Great American Family is defying the odds: in just three short years, the network has become a Top 25 channel, with exponential growth fueled by its flagship franchise, Great American Christmas.

In an interview with The Christian Post, President and CEO of Great American Media Bill Abbott attributed the platform's rapid rise to a singular focus on uplifting, family-friendly programming that celebrates faith, family and country — values he said are often underrepresented in today's mainstream entertainment.

"As shown by recent events, the country is seeking a return to normalcy, and our brand's relentless focus on content that affirms faith, family and country has resonated in a big way," he said.

While some networks saw steep declines in 2024, Great American Family experienced double-digit growth. In November alone, the network reported a 19% increase in household viewership and a 21% rise in total viewers. The women 25-54 demographic also grew by 13%.

Abbott credited this success to a combination of strategic audience engagement and an unwavering commitment to quality content.

"Each week, we review ratings as an entire company so we can see what our viewers are saying," he said. "This gives us an opportunity to connect with our audience and understand how we can continue to create engaging content. We regularly ask for feedback from our audience and hold focus groups to determine how we can create the most valuable content. We also have a team dedicated to engaging and connecting with our audience on social media."

Abbott made headlines in 2020 after stepping down from his role as CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company of Hallmark, after the company announced it would make a concentrated effort to produce "projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors."

Helmed by Abbott, Great American Family launched in 2021 as a rival of Hallmark and merged with faith-based Pure Flix in 2023, launching a streaming service, Great American Pure Flix.

Great American Family, he told CP, stands apart from mainstream platforms by honoring traditional values.

"In 'mainstream' entertainment, the portrayal of faith, family and country is often dismissive, caricatured or outright derisive," he explained. "One of the qualifications that that content needs to have to air on our platforms is to be supportive and encouraging in regard to the traditions and values that are central to faith, family and country."

"We have received an enormous number of comments from viewers that our content brings joy to their home, comfort during challenging times, and a space for their families to watch without controversy," he added. "These types of messages are very fulfilling and reaffirm our mission to be uplifting and inspirational."

Part of Great American Family's success lies in its ability to create a distinctive viewing experience, particularly during the holiday season, Abbott said. Great American Christmas, now in its fourth year, has become a destination event, featuring star-studded films like "A Christmas Less Traveled" (starring Candace Cameron Bure, who also serves as chief creative officer with Great American Family) and "A Cinderella Christmas Ball" (with Danica McKellar).

In July, Great American Media announced that it partnered with New York's UBS Arena, the NHL's New York Islanders and CandyRock Entertainment to host its first experiential Christmas festival.

Abbott emphasized that the network's talent — both in front of and behind the camera — has also been crucial to its growth.

"The remarkable performance during a period of widespread decline in the linear space reflects Great American Family's commitment to producing quality content. This network has brought on talent that aims to create quality family-friendly content, and they have helped fuel our growth. We have passionate viewers and fans that watch for the experience of Great American Family, including Christmas, that cannot be found anywhere else in entertainment," he said.

Bure, who starred in numerous holiday films for the Hallmark Channel during her 13 years with the network, also told CP she wanted to be part of a network that put God, family and country first, in stark contrast with much of the content put forth by Hollywood.

"What I really appreciate about the Great American Family viewership is they want to see films that are more than just two people falling in love — and they love that storyline — but to be able to talk and share about faith in God and the reason for the season. The season that Christ was born to, to pay the price for our sins and sacrifice Himself and die on the cross, that He is the Savior of the world, the ultimate gift," she said.

"I want people to be entertained, to sit on their couch and laugh or shed a tear," she added. "But as the years go on, I've wanted to find more meaning in these stories. That's what I appreciate about Great American Family, they want faith-forward content that reminds viewers of the hope and joy that come with the season."

Looking ahead to 2025, the network plans to build on its momentum. Abbott teased several new projects, including the return of series like "County Rescue" and "When Hope Calls," as well as high-profile adaptations like Karen Kingsbury's "Someone Like You."

As the media industry continues to evolve, Abbott said he's confident in Great American Family's ability to adapt while staying true to its mission.

"Great American Family delivers what is promised to its audience," he stressed. "We continue to bring familiar faces to our channel, and we listen to our audience feedback. By listening to what our audience wants, we are not only growing in their homes but that love for the channel will flow to their family, friends and neighbors. We want to continue our devotion to creating quality, family-friendly content throughout the shifts of this industry."

The CEO emphasized that the group is "relentlessly focused on contributing positively to the entertainment landscape," adding: "By creating quality family-friendly content, we are building a channel and business that are supportive of traditional values and that will be a force in the space for years to come."