Home News Israel officially accepts ceasefire, claiming all objectives of 'Operation Rising Lion' were achieved

The Israeli government and the Israel Defense Forces officially accepted the ceasefire declared by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, shortly after 10 a.m., claiming Israel had “achieved all of the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, and much more.”

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the Security Cabinet last night, together with the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff and the Director of the Mossad, in order to report that Israel has achieved all of the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, and much more,” the statement began.

The Israeli government said that “Israel has removed from over it a double existential threat — on both the nuclear issue and regarding ballistic missiles.”

It highlighted the achievement of “complete air superiority in the skies over Tehran,” saying the IAF “struck a severe blow to the military leadership and destroyed dozens of Iran's main regime targets.”

“Israel thanks President Trump and the US for their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat,” the PMO’s statement continued. “In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire.”

“Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire,” the government's statement warned.

“Our hearts are with the families that have lost loved ones and we send our best wishes for a full recovery to those who have been wounded,” the statement said.

“In Operation Rising Lion, the State of Israel made great historic achievements and placed itself in the first rank of the world's major powers.”

Shortly after the release of the government's statement, IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin released an official statement for the Israeli military, announcing that it had “fully met all the objectives” of Operation Rising Lion.

“Following the directive of the political echelon, the ceasefire came into effect this morning. As of now, I can say that the IDF has fully met all the objectives defined in Operation ‘Rising Lion,’” the statement read.

“The Chief of the General Staff instructed the IDF to maintain a high level of alert and readiness to deliver a powerful response to any violation of the ceasefire,” Defrin said. “This includes an emphasis on maintaining high operational pressure and readiness across all fronts and along all borders.”

Defrin went on to list several of the achievements of the IDF in the hours leading up to the ceasefire.

“Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck dozens of military targets in Tehran throughout the night, deploying more than one hundred munitions. In the strikes, we once again hit the SPND headquarters building, which is used for the development of technologies and weapons systems for the Iranian regime,” he stated.

“Additionally, we inflicted repeated and severe damage to the [military] manufacturing infrastructure in Tehran.” Defrin said that the IAF “struck eight launchers that were ready for immediate firing.”

“Even at this moment, the Israeli Air Force is maintaining aerial readiness for threat removal and rapid offensive actions,” he explained.

Defrin noted that “this morning, about 20 missiles were fired from Iran toward various locations across the country, most of which were intercepted.”

He offered condolences to the families of those killed in the strike on Beersheba, and said the “IDF Home Front Command, rescue forces and security forces continue to search the area.”

“The entire IDF, across its commands and branches, will continue to maintain a high level of preparedness and alertness,” Defrin promised. “We are monitoring developments, and I will update you further.”

Several hours after the ceasefire came into effect, Israel reported that another missile was launched at the country’s north, which did not result in any casualties.

While fragments from the interceptor were reportedly discovered, there has been little confirmation of the ballistic missile, due to government restrictions on posting photos or videos of impact sites without prior approval.

Following the missile interception, the IDF said that it would respond to the aggression “with force.”

Iranian officials denied firing a ballistic missile at Israel, and claimed to be adhering to the ceasefire agreement.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.