Israel criticizes Guinness World Records over rejection of Israeli entries

The Guinness World Records (GWR) officially revealed on Wednesday that it would no longer accept submissions from Israel or the Palestinian territories because of what the organization described as the “current climate.”

“We truly do believe in record-breaking for everyone, everywhere, but unfortunately, in the current climate, we are not generally processing record applications from the Palestinian Territories or Israel, or where either is given as the attempt location, except those done in cooperation with a UN humanitarian aid relief agency,” a GWR spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post.

The GWR revealed that it has adopted this policy since November 2023, a month after the Hamas Oct. 7 invasion and terror attack in southern Israel. The organization said it is monitoring the situation in the region and hopes to reverse the policy in the near future.

“We hope to be in a position to receive new inquiries soon,” the spokesperson said.

The news about the Guinness World Records’ discriminatory policy against Israel came after the Israeli humanitarian organization Matnat Chaim (The Gift of Life) contacted GWR judges concerning its record-breaking project to bring 2,000 Israeli kidney donors for a joint photo in Jerusalem. The organization encourages voluntary kidney donations to people in need.

Matnat Chaim’s record-breaking project began in 2019, when it prepaid an $800 deposit, but the plan was suspended due to the pandemic. After the pandemic, GWR ignored seven messages from Matnat Chaim. GWR eventually sent an email to the Israeli organization stating, “We are unable to collaborate with you on this event.”

Judy Singer of Matnat Chaim revealed in an interview with the Jerusalem Post that the organization will soon mark the 2000th kidney transplant from volunteers.

“Within a week to 10 days, Matnat Chaim will celebrate the 2000th kidney transplant from healthy volunteers since its founding in 2009,” Singer said.

“This is an astounding achievement, and we’re very proud to lead the transplant revolution in Israel,” she continued.

However, Singer said she was shocked by the GWR’s discriminatory policy against a non-political NGO purely based on its Israeli national origin.

“We were shocked and dismayed when Guinness declined to cooperate with us on our event, which is purely altruistic in nature and far from any political controversy,” she said.

“We will host an event for our kidney donors next month and make an attempt to break the world record for the largest-ever gathering of organ donors; we hope that Guinness will decide to recognize our efforts in their book,” she continued. However, Singer emphasized that her organization would not be deterred by the GWR’s policy.

"But, with Guinness or without, our volunteer kidney donors are saving lives nearly every day. That is true proof of Israeli solidarity and social responsibility, and that is our greatest accomplishment,” she concluded.

The Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned Guinness World Records for its anti-Israel position.

"This is inexcusable. 2,000 Israeli kidney donors are making the largest donation ever, yet they are being denied the Guinness World Record simply because they are from Israel. We expect and demand that this twisted decision be revoked immediately," Sa'ar stated.

The Guinness World Record currently lists dozens of records from Israel, including the heaviest strawberry (322 grams/11.35 ounces) and the largest mezuzah (1.15 square meters). The Jewish state is also home to Walter Bingham, the world’s oldest active journalist and Holocaust survivor, who celebrated his 100th birthday in 2024.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.