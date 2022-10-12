‘Jesus wasn't crucified on a Gucci cross': Candace Cameron Bure, Christian celebs react to spoken word poem

Actress Candace Cameron Bure shared a video of a young girl reading a poem at church about the cross at Calvary that quickly went viral on social media.

The “Fuller House” star came across the video and shared it with her 5.6 million followers on Instagram Monday, writing the caption "Glory to God."

The young girl, identified as Cherry Paul Ede from CORIC Children Church of The City of Refuge International Church of Abuja, Nigeria, passionately recited a poem by African spoken-word poet Fragile Dogubo.

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but Jesus was not crucified on a Gucci cross. He didn't have on a crown of Versace thorns or Nike shoes on his feet when the nails pierced through. There was nothing bougie about Calvary," Ede said, reading from the poem.

"That old raggedy wooden cross wasn't even befitting to hold the carpenter's son, but there our God hung, held on by His love for us, by His love for all."

The poem stresses that Calvary was not a “red carpet affair” for celebrities, adding, "I thought the crucifixion was like the Grammys, an award show only for a self-righteous view. But the Bible didn't mention an ovation — only wrongful accusation, hate speech and boos from fools. The King of Glory came through."

The young girl went on to recite Dogubo’s words that graphically detail Jesus’ experience at the cross. He "felt every nail, felt every whiplash, every rib crack," she declared. "It was for you that He embraced the pain."

"[Jesus] showed up on the third day like, 'I'm good, and you are, too' — one with the Father, my blood makes you brand new. So what other proof do you need that God loves you?" Ede said.

"So when the serpent comes to the ring — hissing, whispering deceitful accusations speaking in passive tongues," she continued to applause. "This is clapback season declared, fully my sins are forgiven. I do not know who needs to hear this, but Jesus was not crucified on the Gucci cross. It doesn't matter your age, gender, race or net worth — only that you have been made holy," she ended.

Dogubo initially recited the poem during Easter at her church, The Tribe in Lagos, Africa. The poem was written from a place of thanksgiving after a season of deep brokenness.

Bure’s post drew comments from several Christian celebrities, including contemporary Christian music singer Danny Gokey, who wrote, "The TRUE Gospel!"

Actor Stephen Baldwin shared the Bible verse John 3:36: “Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life; whoever does not obey the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God remains on him.”

Popular Christian speaker Priscilla Shrier was so moved by the video that she reposted it, adding the caption “WHOSE BABY IS DIS??!!!!”