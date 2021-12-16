Joe Rogan: People hate Chris Pratt because 'he just believes in Jesus'

Chris Pratt has faced adverse treatment in Hollywood and on social media because “he just believes in Jesus,” according to Joe Rogan, who has the No. 1 most-listened-to podcast in the United States.

On Tuesday's episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” (offensive language warning), the eponymous host lamented that people in Hollywood are “terrified that if they step outside the lines,” they will experience criticism and ostracization from their overwhelmingly liberal and secular colleagues.

“Chris Pratt gets in trouble because he’s Christian,” Rogan remarked, explaining that the adverse treatment Pratt has received is unwarranted. He described the actor as “the nicest ... guy I’ve ever met in my life.” ... He's done nothing. He’s so nice.”

“He’s kind of outside of the lines in terms of his ideology. He’s a Christian and pretty open about it,” he added. “Because of that, they attack him. It’s something so simple, like, he just believes in Jesus and he … likes to be a good person.”

Most recently, Pratt experienced backlash for a Nov. 2 Instagram post expressing gratitude for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, and illustrating how faith has played an important role in their relationship.

“Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”

Pratt received criticism for the post because it didn't acknowledge his son with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, who's had health issues. In response to the pushback he received for the Instagram post, Pratt posted an Instagram story declaring that while he woke up depressed as a result of all the negative feedback he had received, “I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist, and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better.”

Although he "just didn't want to" at first, Pratt said he “did it anyways and, gosh, was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping.” After noting that listening to Christian music made him feel better, he proclaimed: “All glory to God.”

In 2019, actress Ellen Page, who now identifies as Elliot Page, claimed in a tweet that Pratt’s Church, the Zoe Church in Los Angeles, was “infamously anti lgbtq.”

Pratt denied the allegation in an Instagram story: “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) February 8, 2019

“I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone. Despite what the Bible says about divorce, my church was there for me every stop [sic] of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk. They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions, regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender,” he wrote.

While Rogan noted that Hollywood has an anti-Christian bias, Pratt offered a different take in 2018, telling The Associated Press that he thinks “there’s this narrative that exists out there that Hollywood is anti-Christian, but it’s just not the case.” He added that “They are kind of not anti-anything.”

In recent years, Pratt has discussed his faith in numerous social media posts, interviews and public appearances. As his wife gave birth to their son last year, Pratt took to Instagram to share the Bible verse Psalm 127:3-4.

“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate,” Pratt declared.

In a 2019 appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Pratt credited his faith with saving him from the “lion’s den” of fame, which he warned has the power to “kill” those it entraps.

As he delivered an acceptance speech at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Pratt thanked God before telling the audience that “I always do that when I’m up on a big platform in front of a bunch of young faces. I say, ‘I love God!’ That’s my thing, I love Him — and you should too!”