Home News Lifetime enters faith-based space with movie series starring Chrissy Metz, Alexa PenaVega

Lifetime is entering the faith-based film space with a new Saturday night movie series focused on women overcoming extraordinary adversity through faith, the network announced.

The female-centered cable channel’s four-week event begins July 19 and will include original films starring Chrissy Metz, Alexa PenaVega (“Spy Kids”), Kat Graham (“The Vampire Diaries”) and Paula Patton (“Precious”), according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Lifetime, the lineup features “women facing unfathomable circumstances who use their faith to lead them through.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The first film, "Faith in the Flames: The Nichole Jolly Story," premieres July 19 and stars Metz as nurse Nichole Jolly, who survived the deadly 2018 wildfire that devastated Paradise, California. The story follows Jolly’s efforts to protect patients and find her family as flames ravaged the town. Metz portrays the real-life hero who became a symbol of courage and resilience.

Metz, who shot to fame on the hit series “This is Us,” recently told The Christian Post that navigating the entertainment industry while holding firmly to her faith hasn’t always been easy, but she’s felt God call her to certain roles.

“I can sit back and say, ‘Oh, that movie, that TV show — I would have loved to be a part of that,’” she shared. “And then I just have to be reminded that […] my trust in God and what He wants for me is what was destined and written in the stars for me.”

On July 26, “Before Your Father Finds Us” features PenaVega as Sophia, a woman forced into witness protection after testifying against her violent ex-husband. Years later, when he escapes prison, Sophia must flee with her teenage daughter to a remote cabin, relying on faith to navigate the harrowing journey.

PenaVega recently shared with CP how she wants to “reflect God” through her work, which causes her to be selective and seek His guidance when it comes to the films she chooses.

"While the Bible is the most beautiful roadmap you could have … it doesn't exactly specify how far is too far," she said. "You're constantly gauging that balance. What I love about the Bible is that, while it gives you so much, God also left a lot of it out so that you would have to come to Him and wrestle with Him through making these decisions. … He's not a transactional God. That's not what He wants. He wants you to come to Him. He wants you to ask questions. He wants you to wrestle with Him so that you have to rely on Him to live your life.”

Graham takes the lead in “If I Run,” premiering Aug. 2, an adaptation of the bestselling Christian suspense novel by Terri Blackstock. Graham stars as Casey Cox, a woman wrongly accused of murder who turns to faith as she attempts to clear her name. Graham also executive produces the film.

Rounding out the series on Aug. 9 is “Finding Faith,” starring Patton as Faith Mitchell, whose life is shattered by tragedy. According to Lifetime, Mitchell embarks on a journey of “rediscovery, hope and purpose” as she rebuilds her life.

“We are always listening to our audience, and we know there has always been a desire for stories that reflect strength, resilience and faith,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E, Lifetime and LMN, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “With these four new films, we’re thrilled to step into the faith-based space in a way that feels authentic, powerful and deeply emotional.”

Faith-based content has seen a surge in popularity following the unexpected box office success of films like Angel Studios’ “Sound of Freedom” and “Jesus Revolution,” in addition to shows like “The Chosen.” Major players, including Netflix, Prime Video and filmmakers like Martin Scorsese have since entered the genre, signaling growing mainstream interest.

Having starred in 2019’s “Breakthrough,” Metz told CP she’s seeing signs of a growing appetite for content that is both emotionally honest and spiritually hopeful.

“I had a meeting with some executives, and they’re like, ‘You know what? There’s this story to be told and this story to be told,’” she recalled. “And I’m like, yeah, I do think things are shifting.”

“I just try to come at it from like, what is my intention in this project?” she added. “What do I want to impart? What do I want to leave the audience with?”

“I’m so grateful for my career and relationships that I’ve built,” she said, “but I also know that I don’t have to force anything down anyone’s throat […] it’s attraction, not promotion.”