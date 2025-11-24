Home News Marjorie Taylor Greene denies 2028 presidential run despite surging as top 3 contender

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., emphatically denied harboring 2028 presidential ambitions after announcing her resignation from Congress last week. However, she has since emerged as a top-three contender in the prediction market for the next GOP nomination.

Citing "two people who have spoken with her directly about the prospect and three others familiar with her thinking," TIME Magazine reported Saturday that Greene "has privately told allies that she has considered running for president in 2028."

Greene, 51, tore into TIME's report in a lengthy X post on Sunday, claiming their story was predicated on lies.

"TIME (magazine) claims 'sources' told them I'm running for President in 2028, which means this is a complete lie and they made it up because they can't even quote the names of the people who they claim said it," Greene said. "That's not journalism, it's called lying."

"I'm not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it," she continued.

Greene went on to rail against the "political industrial complex," describing a presidential campaign as a personally grueling process she has no interest in, especially since she has come to believe real change in Washington, D.C., is impossible with its present leadership.

"Running for President requires traveling all over the country, begging for donations all day everyday to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, arguing political talking points everyday to the point of exhaustion, destroying your health and having no personal life in order to attempt to get enough votes to become President all to go to work into a system that refuses to fix any of America's problems," she said.

"The fact that I'd have to go through all that but would be totally blocked from truly fixing anything is exactly why I would never do it," she added.

Greene's post on social media comes after she abruptly announced last Friday night that she would resign her Georgia seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 5, 2026, following her public falling out with President Donald Trump over policy and the release of files related to the investigation of the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Calling her "Wacky Marjorie," a "ranting lunatic" and a "traitor" who had gone "Far Left," Trump pulled his 2026 primary endorsement of her earlier this month as she was pushing a bill requiring the U.S. Department of Justice to disclose its Epstein investigation records.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act passed the House last Tuesday by a vote of 427-1, and the U.S. Senate agreed with unanimous consent to pass the bill hours later.

Greene, who was one of Trump's staunchest allies even as he faced his second impeachment in 2021 and was slapped with 34 felony charges in New York in 2023, struck a tone of disillusionment in her resignation statement, citing the president's recent attacks on her and his potential support for a primary challenger as key reasons for her decision.

"Loyalty should be a two way street and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district's interest because our job title is literally, 'Representative,'" she wrote.

"It's all so absurd and completely unserious," she later added. "I refuse to be a 'battered wife' hoping it all goes away and gets better."

Greene also expressed despair that Trump's purported America First agenda will prevail amid weak Republicans in Congress and the entrenched interests in Washington, D.C. She noted the abortive nature of her legislative proposals, which she said "just sit collecting dust" despite addressing flashpoint issues such as limiting visas, cutting taxes and banning experimental trans procedures for minors.

Trump celebrated Greene's resignation over the weekend, telling ABC News, "It's great news for the country."

Despite Greene's denial that she plans a run for the White House, she emerged as a distant third behind Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance for the 2028 GOP presidential nomination, according to Polymarket, a user-based prediction market that allows cryptocurrency bets on the outcome of real-world events.

According to the prediction market as of Monday, Greene has about a 5% chance, compared to Rubio at 8% and Vance at 55%.