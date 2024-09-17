Home News Michigan pastor arrested, fired after camera found in bathroom

A pastor who was part of a multisite non-denominational church based in Michigan has been fired and arrested after allegedly placing a hidden camera inside a bathroom.

Will Johnson, 37, the former worship pastor director of the Brighton campus of 2|42 Community Church, was arrested last Friday after reportedly placing the camera inside a bathroom in the church's backstage area.

Craig Ryan, chairman of the 2|42 Community Church Leadership Advisory Team, sent an email to the congregation stating that Johnson admitted to planting the hidden camera. Church leadership immediately contacted the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Ryan explained.

"At this time, we are not aware of the full scope of this crime, but we are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation," wrote Ryan. "At this time, the Sheriff's Office doesn't have any indication that cameras were placed elsewhere in the facility."

"Church leadership are thoroughly searching all of our facilities today and next week will engage the services of a third-party professional out of an abundance of caution."

Ryan noted that he and other congregation leaders "are shocked and deeply saddened by this situation as the protection, safety, and privacy of every person who enters our church is our priority."

"Like you, we are devastated," he continued. "Our desire and our consistent commitment is that the church should be the safest place in our community, which is why Will and all of our employees undergo thorough background checks."

"We consider this a violation against our entire church."

The church offered mental health assistance at the Brighton location on Sunday for any needing such services, with the counselors setting up operations at the campus basketball court.

Authorities arrested Johnson at his home in Howell, reported The Detroit News, with him being held at the Livingston County Jail. Johnson reportedly admitted to placing a camera in that particular church bathroom to target specific people known to use that facility.

Johnson was charged on Sunday in 53rd District Court in Howell with surveilling an unclothed person, tampering with evidence, and also using a computer to commit a crime, according to The Detroit News.

Johnson's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 24. If convicted of all three counts, the former pastor could face as much as eight years in prison.