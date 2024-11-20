Home News Podcast explores gender industry's hidden agenda: Gateway to transhumanist future?

The season four finale of the “Generation Indoctrination” podcast unearthed deeply unsettling connections between the rise of gender identity ideology and the broader movement toward transhumanism, sparking urgent questions about humanity's future.

Hosted by The Christian Post's social commentator and podcaster Brandon Showalter, the episode, titled “Is Transgenderism the On-Ramp to Transhumanism?” opened with a reflection on the rapid ascent of transgender ideology.

"Had you told me a decade ago that children were being drugged with experimental pharmaceuticals to block their natural puberty and then given synthetic cross-sex hormones leading to permanent sterility, I would have thought you were crazy," Showalter said. Now, he said, the question many are asking is, “What’s next?”

The episode explores how gender ideology serves as a gateway to societal shift that could redefine humanity itself. Showalter connected these shifts to transhumanism — the belief in transcending human limitations through technology — a movement that many remain unaware of but which is quietly advancing with significant financial and cultural backing.

Investigative journalist Jennifer Bilek, author ofTranssexual, Transgender, Transhuman: Dispatches from the 11th Hour, discussed the pervasive influence of wealthy elites, tech industries, and medical institutions in promoting what she calls "synthetic sex identities."

Bilek emphasized the role of dissociation in these movements: “The gender industry is really an industry promoting dissociation from biological reality and from sex to reality, specifically because promoting dissociation from reality in general,” she said.

She traced this agenda back decades, noting the coordinated effort to institutionalize gender ideology, from Time magazine’s 2014 announcement of a "transgender tipping point" to the global spread of gender clinics.

“They're changing humanity and our perceptions about reality, sex … in order to accommodate those technologies, specifically gene editing, so that you can basically choose your own kind of children in the future, and also reproductive technologies, so the technology will usurp the female capacities to gestate the species,” she said.

The episode also featured Joe Allen, author of Dark Aeon: Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity, who expanded on the link between transgenderism and transhumanism: “You're going beyond gender, you're going beyond human, you're going across the boundaries of gender, you're going across the boundaries of humanity,” he said.

Allen highlighted the growing push for gene editing, artificial wombs, and AI-based "human uploads" as examples of how technological advancements are altering perceptions of identity and reproduction.

Central to the discussion was the role of billionaires and corporations in driving these changes. Bilek pointed to figures like Jeff Bezos, who has invested millions in fertility technologies and gender clinics.

“He’s got more money than God,” she said. "There's a scale, like a moving scale, of his wealth. It's really valuable to have a look at this scale, because it really gives you a sense of what it means to be this wealthy. […] It gives you an idea of how isolated in their own little bubbles these people are so that they become [immune] to what the rest of us go through. So they sort of propel themselves forward while being dissociated from the real world. So I think that's a really, really big piece of it […] the further you get away from nature, the harder you become.”

Suzanne Forbes-Vierling, a psychologist and researcher, provided further insight into the dehumanizing language used to describe women, such as "menstruators" and "birthing bodies." She linked this linguistic shift to a broader effort to erase biological distinctions, creating a cultural environment ripe for transhumanist ideologies.

“American culture is going through a disruption, dismantle, reconfigure, disrupt, tear it apart and reconfigure it for use in ways that none of us voted for,” she said.

The episode’s closing moments highlighted the existential stakes of these movements. Allen urged listeners to consider the spiritual dimensions of the debate.

“I think that the reason that people should care about this rapid and reckless transformation of everything that we have ever known as human life is that if you don't want to end up being cared for by robots who literally are insensate and yet are in charge of your well-being as an elder […] If you don't realize that this technological transformation is going to not only compromise your personal happiness, is going to compromise your privacy, your innate sense of dignity, then in my opinion, I suppose you’re going to get what you ask for,” Allen said.

“What we are descending into is a complete inversion of everything that religious tradition has called us to aspire to, which is a transcendence of the biological not into a deeper, more materialistic, technological existence, but into something that is more sublime,” he warned. “It’s very much a trojan horse into your mind and eventually, your soul.”