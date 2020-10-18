Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →

This week in Christian history: Crusading pope born, famous cathedral consecrated, influential theologian dies

This week in Christian history: Crusading pope born, famous cathedral consecrated, influential theologian dies

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Follow
Chartres Cathedral, officially known as the Cathedral of Our Lady of Chartres, a Roman Catholic cathedral located in Chartres, France. | Wikimedia Commons/Olvr

Christianity is a faith with a long and extensive history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, births, deaths, and everything else in between.

Some of the things drawn from over 2 millennia of history might be very familiar to the reader, while other happenings might be previously unknown.

Here are three things that happened this week, Oct. 18-24, in Church history. They include the birth of Pope Pius II, the consecration of a notable cathedral, and the death of a prominent theologian.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries