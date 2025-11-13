Home News SBA Pro-Life America to spend $80M on midterm elections battle

A pro-life organization has committed to spending nearly $100 million on the 2026 midterm elections as control of both chambers of Congress hangs in the balance.

The pro-life advocacy group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America announced in a statement published Wednesday that it plans to spend $80 million on pro-life candidates seeking federal office in the 2026 midterm elections.

In next year’s elections, voters in 35 states will elect a U.S. senator while all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on the ballot.

The investment will target 10.5 million pro-life voters across the country through “canvassing, digital advertising, voter contact mail and a robust early vote campaign as races progress.”

States that the pro-life advocacy group has identified as key battlegrounds for U.S. House and Senate races include Iowa, Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and its Women Speak Out PAC plan to make 4.5 million home visits in battleground states and plan to deploy teams of student volunteers to “a dozen of the most competitive House battleground districts in the country.”

“Republicans simply cannot win without their pro-life base, especially in midterm elections when overall turnout drops," SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

"Pro-life voters are the heart and soul of the Republican Party,” she added. “Our mission is to fire up pro-life Americans who do not consistently vote in midterms and convince persuadable voters to reject the Democrats’ extreme all-trimester abortion agenda.”

According to Dannenfelser, the Democratic Party has "become unrecognizable" as it supports killing babies born alive after botched abortions, along with second-and third-trimester abortions.

“The party that once claimed the position of ‘safe, legal and rare’ is now the party of abortion anytime, anywhere, paid for by the taxpayer," she said.

“We must retain our pro-life majorities in both houses to stop this extremism and prevent the abortion lobby from clawing back $500 million in taxpayer funding for their own political machine,” she insisted.

The $80 million investment unveiled by SBA Pro-Life America on Wednesday marks the latest commitment made by the advocacy group ahead of next year’s midterms.

SBA Pro-Life America has previously committed to spending $4.5 million to defeat Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., $4.5 million to ensure that Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat is won by a pro-life Republican and $4.5 million to defeat Roy Cooper, the likely Democratic candidate for the open U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina.

The group's announcement about its latest efforts to prevent Democrats from taking control of the U.S. House and Senate comes just a week after the Democrats performed well in the 2025 elections.

In addition to winning gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia and picking up seats in the state legislatures of both states, Democrats saw California voters approve a much more favorable congressional map that could enable them to pick up multiple seats in the U.S. House next year.

An average of polls taken since Oct. 16 asking voters which party they want to control Congress next year, compiled by RealClearPolitics, shows Democrats leading by 4.5 percentage points. Following the 2024 election, Republicans held 220 seats in the House while Democrats held 215.

The narrow majority suggests that Democrats have a good chance of taking control of the House next year, although the makeup of seats in the chamber could be impacted by ongoing mid-decade redistricting.

Republicans currently hold 53 of 100 U.S. Senate seats, meaning that Democrats would have to win at least four seats held by Republicans without losing any of their own to capture control of the chamber. While Republicans are defending 21 Senate seats in regular elections next year compared to just 12 for Democrats, the Republicans are defending two additional seats in special elections in Florida and Ohio.

All but two of the Senate seats Republicans are defending are in states that Republican President Donald Trump carried by double digits in the 2024 presidential election, with Maine and North Carolina as the only exceptions. Democrat Kamala Harris won Maine in the 2024 election, while North Carolina narrowly supported Trump. To take control of the chamber, Democrats would have to win at least two seats in states that backed Trump by double digits.

By contrast, Democrats are defending two Senate seats in states carried by Trump in 2024: Georgia and Michigan.