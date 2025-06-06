Home News Shawn Ryan, Tucker Carlson discuss Satan, UFOs, revival: ‘All this stuff is spiritual’

Former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor Shawn Ryan, above, recently discussed spiritual matters on a podcast with journalist Tucker Carlson. | Screenshot/YouTube/Tucker Carlson Network

Political commentator Tucker Carlson and Shawn Ryan, a former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor with a popular podcast, recently discussed Ryan’s conversion to Christianity, the reality of the spiritual realm and the potentially demonic nature of UFOs.

Speaking during an episode of Carlson’s eponymous show, the two also talked about coming to realize how much of what is perceived as reality is a lie, but expressed hope that revival is taking place despite the darkness.

Here are 4 spiritually related highlights of their conversation.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Shawn Ryan on the Biden cancer lie, his years working for the CIA, and why suddenly everything seems fake.



(0:00) Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis

(3:02) Kash Patel and Dan Bongino on Jeffrey Epstein

(9:40) Sebastian Gorka and the Cybertruck Bombing

(21:05) The Cybertruck Bomber’s… pic.twitter.com/9STmd4XnU5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 19, 2025