Shawn Ryan, Tucker Carlson discuss Satan, UFOs, revival: ‘All this stuff is spiritual’

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
Former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor Shawn Ryan, above, recently discussed spiritual matters on a podcast with journalist Tucker Carlson. | Screenshot/YouTube/Tucker Carlson Network

Political commentator Tucker Carlson and Shawn Ryan, a former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor with a popular podcast, recently discussed Ryan’s conversion to Christianity, the reality of the spiritual realm and the potentially demonic nature of UFOs.

Speaking during an episode of Carlson’s eponymous show, the two also talked about coming to realize how much of what is perceived as reality is a lie, but expressed hope that revival is taking place despite the darkness.

Here are 4 spiritually related highlights of their conversation.

