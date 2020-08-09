Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →
This week in Christian history: pope ordained, saint killed by Nazis, John Milton

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Follow
An illustration of Lucifer's expulsion from heaven. Jealousy caused his downfall. | Gustave Doré/Wikimedia Commons

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are three things that happened this week, Aug. 9-15, in Church history. They include the ordination of the future John XXIII, the Nazis killing a Catholic saint, and a king ordering the burning of the books of John Milton.

