This week in Christian history: Scottish Archbishop murdered, Donatists given toleration

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
An 18th century painting by Charles-André van Loo depicting St. Augustine of Hippo debating a Christian sect known as the Donatists.

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the murder of a Scottish archbishop, Notre Dame University allowing laity to serve as leaders, and Roman Emperor Constantine giving the Donatists religious toleration.

