TobyMac talks of son’s unexpected death during Rock The Universe performance

ORLANDO, Florida — Christian musician TobyMac performed at Universal Studios’ annual concert series Rock The Universe Saturday where he spoke about the loss of his son, Truett Foster McKeehan, who died from an overdose last October.

“Maybe some of you know, but my family and I have been facing the toughest couple months of our lives. For those people that don't know, my first-born son passed away a couple of months ago and it's been hard,” TobyMac said ahead of his performance on the main stage.

His son, an aspiring rapper, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines on Oct. 23, 2019, a representative confirmed with People magazine last week. Since the tragic news broke, TobyMac said he and his family have received a flood of support from friends and supporters.

“I appreciate the prayers. I appreciate the encouragement posts, social media, we're grateful to you. Thank you so much for surrounding us in love,” he said Saturday night.

TobyMac added: “One [thing] somebody told me was this, they said, 'When something like this happens and we experience loss, like this, you're going to start reaching for these promises of God. Some of them you thought He promised but you might have been mistaken. God didn't promise us no suffering or pain, or loss.'”

The “I Just Need U” singer then shared the promise he is holding on to during this season of grief.

"The promise I've been holding on to is that God will never leave us or forsake us. I'm believing that for me, as well as my son, that God will never leave us or forsake us. And I'm grateful for you guys,” the award-winning artist concluded before performing his song “The Elements."

Earlier this month, TobyMac released a song titled “21 Years,” calling it an “honest” letter to his first-born child.