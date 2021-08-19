Tony Evans, daughters Priscilla Shirer and Chrystal Hurst to release film 'Journey with Jesus'

Pastor Tony Evans and his daughters, Chrystal Evans Hurst and Priscilla Shirer, share moments from their tour of Israel in the upcoming documentary “Journey with Jesus” where they retrace the steps of our Savior.

The film will be released as a Fathom Event for three nights. In it, the family explores the ministry of Jesus Christ in the Holy Land.

“I am so excited to share the trailer of my new movie 'Journey With Jesus' — in theaters November 15, 16 and 17,” Evans wrote on social media along with the film’s trailer. “Join my daughters and I as we retrace the steps of our Savior and experience the wonders of the Holy Land.”

“Journey with Jesus” was filmed in Israel. The trailer shows the Evans family overlooking the sea of Galilee, visiting The Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the minister preaching to a crowd.

“Standing at the Sea of Galilee reminded me of the beauty and the grandeur of the fact that the Word became flesh,” Shirer said in a statement with The Christian Post. “‘Journey with Jesus’ will have a powerful impact because the story of Jesus will come alive with fresh relevance and meaning, enriching hearts and renewing faith.”

“Bringing the Bible to life on screen, ‘Journey with Jesus’... shares a captivating walking tour of the historic places of Jesus’ ministry, detailing the moments that defined His life from birth to resurrection. Evans, Hurst and Shirer lead the tour with personal insights while giving powerful lessons and biblical context for each location,” the film description reads.

The film is meant to help viewers experience the “rich history, magnificent scenery and the incredible significance” of Israel.

“Sharing with people on screen the real places of Jesus where eternity-changing events occurred is a monumental opportunity,” Evans added in the statement.

The Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor shared what he wants people to take away from the documentary.

“I hope the power of Christ will be communicated and people will learn to praise Him in the midst of their problems, praise Him amid challenges, praise Him for His Glory and then serve the Lord with gladness,” Evans said.

Tickets for “Journey with Jesus” are now available for purchase. Visit the website for further information.