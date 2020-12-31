Top 10 most popular articles of 2020 Top 10 most popular articles of 2020

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The outbreak of a global pandemic and a fiercely divisive presidential election were among the topics that drew the most attention this year.

Other popular topics on The Christian Post included persecution, racial injustice and fatal tragedies.

Here are The Christian Post's top 10 most popular stories of 2020, listed in order.

10. Former pastor fatally shoots himself, wife and son also found dead

Richard Logan, a former pastor and CEO of faith-based anti-poverty nonprofit Attack Poverty, was found at the property of a company in Texas with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife and son were also found shot dead in the family's home.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

The 53-year-old’s daughter, a college student, is the only surviving member of the family. Police were investigating the motive behind the killings that left members of their church and Logan’s nonprofit in shock.

Logan formerly served as a pastor at River Pointe Church and founded Attack Poverty in 2011.