Top 10 most popular articles of 2020
The outbreak of a global pandemic and a fiercely divisive presidential election were among the topics that drew the most attention this year.
Other popular topics on The Christian Post included persecution, racial injustice and fatal tragedies.
Here are The Christian Post's top 10 most popular stories of 2020, listed in order.
10. Former pastor fatally shoots himself, wife and son also found dead
Richard Logan, a former pastor and CEO of faith-based anti-poverty nonprofit Attack Poverty, was found at the property of a company in Texas with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife and son were also found shot dead in the family's home.
The 53-year-old’s daughter, a college student, is the only surviving member of the family. Police were investigating the motive behind the killings that left members of their church and Logan’s nonprofit in shock.
Logan formerly served as a pastor at River Pointe Church and founded Attack Poverty in 2011.