10 notable Christian figures who died in 2020

In addition to a pandemic and widespread protests, 2020 saw the passing of many Christian leaders and ministry figures. Some were controversial, others widely accepted.



Largely centered on figures prominent to Christianity in the United States, those listed here sometimes made history, sometimes made headlines, and sometimes influenced many within the Church and society at large.

Here are 10 notable Christians who died this year. They include a United Methodist bishop, a prominent Christian apologist, a distinguished televangelist, a famed civil rights leader, and a man who helped found the Presbyterian Church (USA).