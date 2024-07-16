Home News Tucker Carlson, 'prophet' Brandon Briggs predicted assassination attempt on Trump

Several months before a gunman attempted to assassinate former President and 2024 GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump on Saturday, conservative media personality Tucker Carlson and a pastor identified as "prophet" Brandon Briggs, predicted that an attempt would be made on Trump's life.

Speaking last August on Adam Corolla’s daily podcast, a clip of which was shared on YouTube, Carlson said, “permanent Washington” had tried and failed to stop Trump’s political rise in 2024 so he expected an attempt to be made to assassinate the former president.

“What do you think the future holds? Is it, I don't know, are they going to let Trump be president?” Corolla asked Carlson.

The conservative political commentator contended that the political establishment in Washington finds something about Trump so threatening they are determined to keep him out of the oval office for a second term, even if it means taking his life.

“I mean, look, they protested him. They called him names. He won anyway. They impeached him twice on ridiculous pretenses. They fabricated a lot about what happened on January 6th in order to impeach him again. It didn't work. He came back. Then they indicted him. It didn't work. He became more popular. Then they indicted him three more times and every single time his popularity rose,” Carlson said.

“So, if you begin with criticism then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment and none of them work, what's next? I mean, graph it out, man! We're speeding toward assassination, obviously,” Carlson warned. “No one will say that, but I don't know how you can’t reach that conclusion, you know what I mean? They have decided, permanent Washington, both parties have decided that there's something about Trump that's so threatening to them they just can't have him.”

In March, Briggs, during an interview with Steve Cioccolanti & Discover Ministries, said God gave him specific chilling details about the assassination attempt on Trump’s life as well as a dark time that would come with his presidency.

“I saw a red wave coming out of Michigan and then I saw Oklahoma, and there were embers of people and … they had torches all throughout Oklahoma. And they were raising up these torches that looked like fire and they were bringing forth a new patriotism upon the nation … and it just kept spreading like fire all throughout America,” Briggs said.

“And I saw Trump rising up, and then I saw [an] attempt on his life, that this bullet flew by his ear. And it came so close to his head that it busted his … eardrum,” Briggs claimed.

In a statement on Truth Social after the attack, Trump said, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman in the attack, as well as audience member Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old volunteer fire chief, were killed during the attack. David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were also injured.

Briggs noted in his vision, he saw Trump fall to his knees during the attack “and he started worshiping the Lord. He got radically born again during this time frame.”

“People say he's saved now, but he becomes really on fire for Jesus for what I saw coming,” Briggs said.

He predicted Trump would go on to win the presidential election in November, but it would be followed by an economic crash worse than the Great Depression.

“There will be a great economy crash. I saw they had a great econom[ic] crash worse than the Great Depression and the Lord warned me about this. It would be a great dark time. But I saw paddles coming upon America’s soil like a shocking of the soil and I saw Donald Trump praying in … the Oval Office and he was weeping before the Lord with his hands on his head.”