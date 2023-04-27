Tucker Carlson hints at future plans in first public statement after Fox News departure

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson made his first public remarks since departing the cable channel, expressing concern about the lack of discussions taking place about the “undeniably big topics” that “will define our future” and hinted at his future plans.

In a two-minute video posted on Twitter Wednesday night — at the same time as the airing of his former show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" — that has already amassed 17.6 million views, Carlson said, “One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country, kind and decent people, people who really care about what’s true and a bunch of hilarious people.”

Carlson described the experience as “heartening,” adding that those people likely constitute a majority of the American population. “Most of the debates you see on television,” he added, are “unbelievably stupid.”

“They’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won’t even remember that we had them,” he added. At the same time, he warned that “the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all: war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources.”

Carlson lamented that “it’s been a long time” since Americans have seen “a legitimate debate about any of those issues. Debates like that are not permitted in American media. Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it.”

“Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That’s a depressing realization but it’s not permanent. Our current orthodoxies won’t last. They’re brain dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone’s life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, and so it won’t.”

Carlson concluded that “the people in charge know this” and “that’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive.” The former cable news host asserted that although “they’ve given up persuasion” and are “resorting to force,” he predicted that “it won’t work.”

“When honest people say what’s true calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful,” he said. “At the same time, the liars who have been trying to silence them shrink and they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe: true things prevail.”

Carlson then asked: “Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left but there are some, and that’s not enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.”

While Carlson did not directly address his future in the video, he signed off by saying, “See you soon,” suggesting that he plans to continue his career in the media in one form or another.

Those hoping to find out more information about Carlson’s future plans can text the word “TUCKER” to 44055, which will enable them to “become a TuckerCarlson.com insider to find out what Tucker’s up to next.”

Carlson’s comments come two days after news broke that Fox News had “parted ways” with the cable news opinion host, who helmed the highly rated “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the 8 p.m. ET slot for six years.

Prior to taking over the coveted primetime slot, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” briefly had stints in the 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET timeslots. Before “Tucker Carlson Tonight” launched the week after the 2016 presidential election, Carlson served as co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend.” In addition to hosting “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson hosted “Tucker Carlson Today” on the streaming service Fox Nation as well as the longform documentary series “Tucker Carlson Originals,” which featured Christian Post social commentator Brandon Showalter.

Following his departure from Fox News, Glenn Beck, another former Fox News personality who left the network more than a decade ago, has offered Carlson the opportunity to work at The Blaze, the media company he created. Beck was a frequent guest on Carlson’s program. In a Twitter thread posted Tuesday, Beck declared that “we are all for it” in response to a hashtag suggesting “#tuckerattheBlaze.”

4. And for those who suggest #tuckerattheBlaze, YES. We are all for it. We have the money and experience plus, Blaze has zero content interference, we have partners not employees and together, corrupt DC/Pharma/Military/Banking/EDU would need asbestos suits, as the Fire of… — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 25, 2023

“We have the money and experience plus, Blaze has zero content interference, we have partners not employees and together, corrupt DC/Pharma/Military/Banking/EDU would need asbestos suits, as the Fire of Righteousness would be an epic Blaze,” Beck proclaimed.

For now, a rotating group of Fox News hosts will host “Fox News Tonight” in the timeslot formerly occupied by Carlson until a permanent replacement is named.