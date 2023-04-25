 Politics |

Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News draws diverse reactions: 'Free & uncensored' to 'it's about time'

Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. |

Love him or hate him, Tucker Carlson is gone from Fox News.

The network announced Monday its decision to "part ways' with Carlson after more than 14 years as host and commentator. Carlson appeared to have no indication of the move when he signed off from what would be his final show on April 21, when he told viewers, "We'll be back on Monday."

The announcement rocked the media landscape and sent shockwaves across social media as colleagues and others responded to the news.

The following pages highlight reactions from prominent figures in the media and political landscape to Carlson's departure.

Was this article helpful?

Want more articles like this?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone by making a one-time donation today.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Politics