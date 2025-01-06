Home News 'Words cannot convey the sorrow': All 14 people killed in New Orleans terrorist attack identified

Family and friends have identified loved ones who died after Shamsud Din Jabbar plowed his rented Ford F-150 with an ISIS flag attached to the hitch into a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans in the early hours of New Year’s Day and opened fire on police.

Jabbar, 42, was identified by authorities as the suspect who intentionally rammed his truck into the crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street around 3:15 a.m. Central time last Wednesday. The FBI is investigating the crime that claimed 14 lives as an “act of terrorism.”

On Friday, Louisiana’s Republican Gov. Jeff Landry issued an executive order declaring a period of mourning for the victims of the terrorist attack. The mourning period began on Monday and each of the subsequent business days will be dedicated to honoring one of the 14 victims.

Read more about each of the victims and what their friends and family have shared about the impact they had on people’s lives on the following pages.