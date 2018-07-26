[PHOTO:UNSPLASH/KRISTINAFLOUR]

Editor's Note: The following was shared by Pastor JP Jones to his congregation at Crossline Church in Laguna Hills, California and published here with permission. You can listen to JP's program, Truth That Changes Lives, at OnePlace.com.

Many of you asked for a copy of the 20 occasions for keeping our mouths closed rather than saying something that could hurt rather than help.

Well, here they are ...

Don't open your mouth when:

1. In the heat of anger. Proverbs 14:17

2. When you don't have all the facts. Proverbs 18:13

3. When you haven't verified the story. Deuteronomy 17:6

4. If your words will offend a weaker brother. 1 Corinthians 8:11

5. If your words will be a proof reflection of the Lord or your friends and family. 1 Peter 2:21-23

6. When you are tempted to joke about sin. Proverbs 14:9

7. When you would be ashamed of your words later. Proverbs 8:8

8. When your tempted to make light of holy things. Ecclesiastes 5:2

9. If your words would convey a wrong impression. Proverbs 17:27

10. If the issue is none of your business. Proverbs 14:10

11. When you are tempted to tell an outright lie. Proverbs 4:24

12. If your words will damage someone's reputation. Proverbs 16:27

13. If your words will destroy a friendship. Proverbs 25:28

14. When you are feeling critical. James 3:9

15. If you can't speak without yelling. Proverbs 25:28

16. When it is time to listen. Proverbs 13:1

17. If you may have to eat your words later. Proverbs 18:21

18. If you have already said it more than one time (then it becomes nagging) Proverbs 19:13

19. When you are tempted to flatter a wicked person. Proverbs 24:24

20. When you are suppose to be working instead. Proverbs 14:23

We will never be perfect in our communication this side of heaven but we can get better! Let's ask for the help of the Holy Spirit, internalize good stuff and be intentional in speaking praise and encouragement.

Originally posted at Together LA.

