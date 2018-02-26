Is Evangelicalism self-corrective enough to not only allow but to encourage the exercise of the mind, to risk the possibility of discovering that theological change is needed?

Mark Noll's 1995 book The Scandal of the Evangelical Mind hit a raw nerve when he declared "The scandal of the Evangelical mind is that there is not much of an Evangelical mind." He argued that Evanglical scholarship had a minimal presence in doing serious academic research, and that they need to—and can—do better.

His followup book in 2011, Jesus Christ and the Life of the Mind, is Noll's theological vision for how to move forward—and I don't mind adding that Noll devoted about 15 pages favorably discussing Inspiration and Incarnation: Evangelicals and the Problem of the Old Testament as a (not the) constructive model for moving forward.

Noll's books have been a wake up call for many and I think his comments are perceptive and penetrating.

But I wonder if Noll may be too optimistic.

In my experience, the real problem isn't so much a failure on the part of Evangelicals to engage the world of thought. Evangelicals earning higher degrees and publishing their findings in the wider intellectual community isn't what's needed.

The real scandal of the Evangelical mind is that we are not allowed to use it.

Calling for Evangelical involvement in public academic discourse is useless if trained Evangelicals are legitimately afraid of what will happen to them if they do.

A more basic need is the creation of an Evangelical culture where the exercise of the Evangelical mind is expected and encouraged.

But, with few exceptions, that culture does not exist. The scandal of the Evangelical mind is that degrees, books, papers and other marks of prestige are valued—provided you come to predetermined conclusions.

Biblical scholarship is the recurring focal point of this type of scandal.

*Sure, dig into evolution and the ancient context of Genesis, but by golly you'd better give me an Adam when you're done.

*Knock yourself out with scholarship on the Pentateuch, but make sure at the end of it all you affirm that Moses basically wrote it.

*Be part of cutting edge archaeological studies, but when you're done we want to see you affirm the historicity of the exodus and conquest of Canaan pretty much as the Bible describes them, regardless of what others say.

*Do whatever work you need to do, but when the dust settles, explain how your conclusions fit with inerrancy.

The scandal of the Evangelical mind is that doctrine determines academic conclusions.

Behind all this is a deeper problem. Evangelicalism is not fundamentally an intellectual organism but an apologetic one. For whatever reasons Evangelicalism might have started, it has not come to inspire academic exploration but to maintain certain theological distinctives by intellectual means. These intellectual means are circumscribed by Evangelical dogma, though avoiding overt Fundamentalist anti-intellectualism.

As an intellectual phenomenon, the Evangelical experiment is a defensive movement. This raises some questions for me.

Is the Evangelical movement as it stands able to create the safe space necessary for the exercise of the Evangelical mind—or, does the adjective "Evangelical" necessarily draw clear limits for any intellectual pursuit?

Is Evangelicalism self-corrective enough to not only allow but to encourage the exercise of the mind, to risk the possibility of discovering that theological change is needed?

Can a movement defined by theological defense transform into a movement that willingly accommodates theological change?

If not, the deeper scandal of the Evangelical mind will continue.

Originally published at PeteEnns.com.

