Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger 'beyond blessed' to welcome new baby

Actor Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, welcomed their second child together over the weekend and shared how they felt about their new addition.

In a joint statement, the professing Christians took to social media to announce their new bundle of joy.

"We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," the statement read. "We feel beyond blessed and grateful."

Pratt and his bride, who were married in June 2019, first announced that they were expecting another baby in December. Their older daughter, Lyla Maria, was born in August 2020. Pratt has a 9-year-old son with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Last summer, Pratt told Entertainment Tonight that his first two children get along really well.

"Their birthdays are in August. He's going to be nine, and she'll be a year old," the "Jurassic World" actor said. "He's really great with her. He just loves her. He's so gentle and sweet."

"She always wants to pull his glasses off his face, and he's very patient with her," he added. "He's a great big brother."

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has often used "blessed" when describing motherhood.

"I've always wanted to be a mom, and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it," she shared in the Every Day podcast. "And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and she's just the best."

Pratt has been the center of criticism for his Christian faith. The criticism resurfaced recently amid the trailer's release for his upcoming film, "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Although the actor has never addressed his views on homosexuality, some have labeled him a bigot because he attends church.

The slander against Pratt first began in 2019 when actress Ellen Page slammed Pratt for attending Zoe Church in Los Angeles. Page, a biologically female trans-identified Hollywood star, now goes by the name Elliot.

Page took issue with Pratt's involvement in the church because the lead pastor Chad Veach teaches a biblical view of sexuality. Page labeled Pratt "infamously anti-LGBTQ" for attending the church.

At the time, Pratt clarified that he goes "to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star has made it a goal to share his faith with others. In 2018, he accepted the Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards and used the platform to share nine points of biblically-infused advice.

After Pratt's divorce from Faris, he revealed that his pastor's books were helping him keep his faith strong.

"I read books by my Pastor, Chad Veach in Zoe Church LA," he said in a home video in 2017. "I find his book Faith Forward Future to be very helpful!"

TMZ first reported that Pratt attended Veach's church after his very public split with his wife of eight years. The actor has also been seen taking his son, Jack, to the church at the Del Rey Theater in Los Angeles several times.