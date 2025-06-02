'Cannot stay silent': Christian leaders react to antisemitic terror attack in Boulder

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
An Israeli flag stands in a bed of flowers as caution tape blocks off a deserted Pearl Street on the scene of an attack on demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1, 2025. Several people suffered burns and other injuries in Colorado in what the FBI called a 'targeted terror attack' against demonstrators seeking the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Police in the city of Boulder said a man was taken into custody. They were more cautious in presuming a possible motive for the attack, which multiple sources said was committed against members of the Jewish community during a peaceful gathering.
An Israeli flag stands in a bed of flowers as caution tape blocks off a deserted Pearl Street on the scene of an attack on demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1, 2025. Several people suffered burns and other injuries in Colorado in what the FBI called a "targeted terror attack" against demonstrators seeking the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Police in the city of Boulder said a man was taken into custody. They were more cautious in presuming a possible motive for the attack, which multiple sources said was committed against members of the Jewish community during a peaceful gathering. | ELI IMADALI/AFP via Getty Images

Christian leaders are expressing solidarity with the Jewish people after a terror attack targeting Jews perpetrated by an illegal immigrant in Boulder, Colorado, left several people injured, marking the second attack directed at Jews on United States soil in less than two weeks. 

On Sunday, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman threw a makeshift flamethrower at eight people participating in a "Run For Their Lives" event on Sunday, a weekly walk in honor of the hostages taken by the terrorist organization Hamas since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack in southern Israel. So far, the victims in Sunday's attack, who ranged in age from 52 to 88, have survived, but one of them was engulfed in flames. 

The FBI has labeled the incident as a "targeted attack." Soliman, who is an Egyptian national who overstayed a tourist visa, reportedly chanted the phrases "free Palestine," "end Zionists" and "they are killers" before conducting the attack.

The terror attack in Boulder comes less than two weeks after a couple who worked at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. were shot and killed in a targeted attack after they left an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee. As was the case in Boulder, the assailant shouted “free, free Palestine!” 

The following pages highlight reactions from a handful of prominent Evangelical leaders to Sunday's attack. 

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post.

