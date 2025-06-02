Home News 'Cannot stay silent': Christian leaders react to antisemitic terror attack in Boulder

Christian leaders are expressing solidarity with the Jewish people after a terror attack targeting Jews perpetrated by an illegal immigrant in Boulder, Colorado, left several people injured, marking the second attack directed at Jews on United States soil in less than two weeks.

On Sunday, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman threw a makeshift flamethrower at eight people participating in a "Run For Their Lives" event on Sunday, a weekly walk in honor of the hostages taken by the terrorist organization Hamas since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack in southern Israel. So far, the victims in Sunday's attack, who ranged in age from 52 to 88, have survived, but one of them was engulfed in flames.

The FBI has labeled the incident as a "targeted attack." Soliman, who is an Egyptian national who overstayed a tourist visa, reportedly chanted the phrases "free Palestine," "end Zionists" and "they are killers" before conducting the attack.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The terror attack in Boulder comes less than two weeks after a couple who worked at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. were shot and killed in a targeted attack after they left an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee. As was the case in Boulder, the assailant shouted “free, free Palestine!”

The following pages highlight reactions from a handful of prominent Evangelical leaders to Sunday's attack.