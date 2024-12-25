Home News Christian population nearly wiped out under Hamas, PA rule in Christianity's birthplace

The Christian population in areas governed by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas has plummeted drastically by up to 90% in some communities, a new study suggests, attributing the decline to violence, discrimination and economic hardships that threaten the survival of Christianity in its historical heartland.

The Christian demographic in Palestinian territories has experienced a dramatic reduction over the past century. In 1922, Christians made up 11% of the population in geographical Palestine. By 2024, this number had dwindled to 1%, marking a nearly 90% decrease, according to a study conducted by the Israeli think tank Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

"The international community often disregards the plight of the Palestinian Christian community. While minor clashes with some Israeli Jewish extremists are reported in hyper-focus in the media, the PA represses the reporting of grave incidents of Christian systemic oppression, the stories never seeing the light of day," the report, authored by Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch and attorney Tirza Shorr, states.

"Often, Christian individuals are afraid to report hate incidents in the PA for fear of being arrested or worse. This creates a skewed picture, one eagerly adopted by Western governments and media outlets."

The Christian population in Gaza decreased from 5,000 individuals before Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 to only 1,000 by October 2023, the report notes.

Religious and legal discrimination, the desecration of holy sites and social exclusion are primary drivers pushing Christians to leave their communities.

The city of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, serves as an example of this trend. In 1950, Bethlehem and its surrounding villages were 86% Christian. However, by the last census in 2017, the Christian population had dropped to about 10%.

The report attributes the decline in Bethlehem to systemic socio-economic hardships, instability and harassment by both Muslim Palestinians and the Islam-dominated Palestinian Authority.

"The mass exodus of the Christians risks undermining the survival of Christianity in its birthplace," the researchers conclude.

One Protestant clergy member living under the control of the PA said, "Christians feel unprotected due to the failure of the PA police to intervene on their behalf in confrontations with Muslims."

In 2022, a mob attacked the Forefathers Orthodox Church in Beit Sahour, injuring several congregants after a Muslim man harassed young Christian women. In October 2022, an unidentified gunman targeted the Christian-owned Bethlehem Hotel, resulting in no arrests and further instilling fear within the community.

Employment discrimination also plays a significant role in the declining numbers. Palestinian Christians report systematic barriers to securing jobs, forcing many to seek opportunities abroad.

A 2022 study cited by JCFA found that the desire to emigrate among Gaza's Christian population was twice as strong as that of Muslims. This economic and social disenfranchisement has led to a sharp reduction in the Christian community, particularly under Hamas rule.

Further, discrimination within local courts makes it difficult for Christians to seek justice for crimes committed against them, the report warns. The lack of legal recourse discourages the reporting of abuses and perpetuating victimization. Christian women are especially vulnerable, facing significant bias and obstacles when seeking protection or justice.

Religious coercion also contributes to the decline.

Christians in the West Bank and Gaza frequently face harassment for practicing their faith. Incidents of church desecration, such as the vandalism of a Maronite church in Bethlehem in 2019, are not uncommon. Converts from Islam to Christianity face extreme pressure and threats, particularly in Gaza, where practicing Christianity often requires utmost secrecy.

Economic instability under Hamas has further strained the Christian community in Gaza.

Since Hamas took control in 2007, the report says Christians have endured increased violence and discrimination, leading to a significant population decline. The combination of economic hardship, security concerns and religious persecution has made life untenable for many Christians, prompting mass emigration.

The JCFA researchers found the global community often overlooks the plight of Palestinian Christians, focusing instead on other conflicts in the region.

"The survival of Christianity in its birthplace depends on awareness and action. Silence strengthens the perpetrators and leaves the victims without international support," the researchers state.

Earlier this month, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel would have to maintain a military presence in Gaza for some time, comparing it to the situation in Judea and Samaria, where the IDF routinely conducts counterterror raids.

Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,2000 individuals, mostly civilians. Hamas, recognized by the U.S. government as a terror group, also took around 250 people hostage. Israel's stated goal with the offensive is to secure the release of the hostages and destroy Hamas.

"After we subdue the military and political power of Hamas in Gaza, Israel will exercise security control in Gaza with full freedom of operation, exactly as in Judea and Samaria," Katz wrote on X. "We will not allow any organized terror against Israeli settlements or Israeli citizens from Gaza. We will not allow a return to the situation before October 7."